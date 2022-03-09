Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral: the initial flirtation, the first date and their new life in Miami | United States Celebs | Singers nnda nnlt | FAME

Anuel AA and Yailin The Most Viral they have become the couple of the moment, not only because a few days after having made their romance official they got engaged, but also because the shadow of Karol G, the ex-partner of the singerwho until recently was the muse of the Puerto Rican’s dreams, for which many of his fans assure that he has not been able to forget her and looked for a replacement after the breakup.

Regardless of what people say, the rapper and his new partner enjoy their love to the fullest and have no qualms about shouting what they feel for each other on their social networks. Not only that, because they were encouraged to tell how their romance began from the initial flirtation, the first dates, their plans for the future and how they share their lives together in Miami.

Next, we will let you know everything you need to know about the beginnings of the relationship between the interpreter of “Dictadura” and the Dominican. As you remember, both announced their engagement on January 26, 2022, the date on which he decided to give the 19-year-old girl a ring. “A woman already engaged (…). Life is one, we live it fast. Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised”he pointed.

Anuel AA and his partner giving each other a passionate kiss in front of everyone (Photo: Yailin La Más Viral / Instagram)

HOW DID THE LOVE STORY BEGIN BETWEEN ANUEL AA AND YAILIN LA MOST VIRAL?

The singers opened their heart and home in Miami to People en Español to provide unknown details of their romance and courtship.

The initial flirtation

Yailin La Más Viral confessed that it was she who took the first step on social networks to seek a rapprochement with Anuel AA. “I threw a heart”the singer points out excitedly, although he did not answer immediately.

However, after a short time he was encouraged to send her a message, without realizing that she had already taken the initiative. “I went to write to her on Instagram because I knew who she was, and at the time I went to write to her and she had already written to me, she had sent me a heart. And I knew that I had already crowned!”indicated the interpreter of “Adicto”.

The first date

After talking on social networks, the time had come to see each other face to face, something that filled the girl with nerves. “I was a little nervous”, he admitted. At that moment, Anuel AA intervened and said smiling: “A bit?”. After that, the crush was mutual and cupid did his job immediately.

The interpreter of “Chivirika” indicated that she fell in love with the way of being and how the 29-year-old singer treated her. “He treats me like a queen. She treats me well. It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person. He does know who I really am.”.

Their romance and courtship

Both Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral have assured that since they began their relationship they feel very full and that they are made for each other. “We are us, the same person in different bodies”she points out, to which he replied that his partner gives him peace and happiness.

They also ensure that any moment is to enjoy it. “I like to take her to eat, I can take her to the movies, we can go out to a party, but we can also be at home alone and play music and drink alone and we have a better time that way (…). With her I don’t have to be hiding in any way, nor change anything “says Karol G’s ex.

together in miami

The fact that Yailin is already in the United States next to her lover has filled the Puerto Rican with great joy.

“I feel happy, she is finally here, thank God, and the visa process went faster than we thought”specified Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, the real name of the reggaeton player.

At the beginning of 2022, Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral were caught in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic (Photo: Anuel and Aylin ‘the most viral’ / Instagram)

Wedding plans

Although they are already engaged, the singers still do not have a date or place to swear eternal love at the altar. Even the Dominican has not chosen her wedding dress.

Although there is nothing concrete at the moment, they assure that they will marry anyway.

Sons?

Although Anuel AA already has a youngest son, he hopes to become a father again next to his future wife, something that she also hopes for.

“Oh my God, let them be the ones God sends here”mentions the singer, while she assures that she loves children.

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, she has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

Although he only has 3 videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, he has already made many collaborations with other Dominican singers, with whom he earned a name on the local scene in his native country.

in your account Instagramthe singer has more than 1 million followers, which recently increased after uploading some stories with Anuel AA.

And it is that, until a few days ago, there were 700 thousand people who followed her on said social platform. MORE DETAILS HERE.