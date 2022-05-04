Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral: this is how they did it in a Lamborghini

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral make up the most controversial couple of the moment, uncovering a recording from their Lamborghini that shook the networks. Keep reading…

May 03, 2022 6:49 p.m.

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in SpanishHe gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remember the romance with Carol Gmarking an unexpected before and after.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican, in support of his new partner, accompanied her on her tour of the United States where she offered her first concert to a full house in a New York nightclub performing various songs, especially the one they did together called “If you look for me”.

After the success of their debut, both were happy and decided to shout it from the rooftops in one of Anuel AA’s favorite vehicles, his Lamborghini Urusthat says with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that generates 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h, being an excellent combination to go with the best in performance and functionality.

Anuel AA in his tuned and unicolor Lamborghini Urus

In the video, you can see Yailin The Most Viral recording herself in a Lamborghini with her fiancé, where they did the most incredible thing to have fun like singing at the top of their lungs traveling in the spacious and comfortable vehicle, celebrating a new stage in style.

+ Watch the video that is on everyone’s lips: