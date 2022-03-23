Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral unleash rumors of rupture after the controversy of the singer’s new son

Anuel AA and Yailin The Most Viral have become one of the most controversial couples in the middle, thanks to the fact that They do not stop sharing on social networks details of the life they lead surrounded by luxuries and eccentricities. In addition to photos and videos of the intense romance they live.

That is why in the last days his followers realized that the couple of singers could be going through a crisis, Well, for a few days they have not published anything together on their Instagram profiles.

Apparently The problems between Anuel AA and Yailin began since it was leaked that the reggaeton player does not pay child support he had with his ex-girlfriend, Astrid Cuevas.

Anuel AA and Yailin used to show off their love on social networks. Photo: Instagram @anuel

In addition to the fact that it was recently revealed that the celebrity is expecting a baby with a young Colombian woman, identified as Melissa Malesilla, whom she met a few months ago at a party and with whom she had a long-distance relationship between Houston and Miami.

According to the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, in its attempt to determine responsibilities, Anuel AA would have asked Melissa for a paternity test, However, he did not expect that it would come out positive, and since then he cut off all communication with the young woman.

Anuel AA and Yailin The Most Viral

So far, and given the accusations against him, Anuel AA and Yailin have not spoken about it but they stay away from social networks.

Anuel’s last publication about Yailin was on March 7, and it was the cover of “People” magazine that they starred together, where they shared some of their plans for the future as a family.

Anuel AA and Yailin on the cover of People en Español

Photo: Instagram @anuel

Meanwhile, the last publication made by the Dominican singer was a photograph in which she showed off the luxurious car that Anuel AA gave her, valued at more than 320 thousand dollars.