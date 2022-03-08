Anuel AA and Yailin show what their coexistence is like in Miami and reveal SECRETS of their relationship

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 29-year-old and his girlfriend Yailin, 20, consolidate their love with every step they take. Now they have just given an exclusive interview to People en Español magazine to show their fans what the house they live in in Miami is like while they finish decorating the one they bought in the same city.

The property in Miami is huge, they posed by the pool and with an incredible view of the Bay for this photographic production while they revealed some of the questions that were raised on social networks, where they are very popular, such as their wedding and the alleged pregnancy of Yailin.

Regarding the marriage of the couple who whitewashed their relationship earlier this year, they assured that it is “in the plans” and Anuel AA he explains that first he wants Yailin to meet his 7-year-old son Pablo. “My son is fine, he is in Puerto Rico with his mother. He still does not know her because Yailin has just arrived in Miami and the baby is in Puerto Rico because he studies there,” said the singer.

Asked if they want to have children, Anuel AA assured: “Oh my God, let them be the ones that God sends here”, while Yailin commented: “I like children, sometimes I sit with a boy or girl and time goes back. I feel small, I get like a boy to start a conversation”.

On the treatment that the couple receives on social networks, especially for the treatment of Karol G’s fans towards yailinthe Dominican took it easy and said: “He does know who I really am. People only see what is seen on networks. It’s normal now. One gets up famous and goes to bed famous. I don’t even say it bordering, but that’s the way it is. One gets used to it and that’s it,” while Anuel added: “Sometimes you want to not be so famous to be able to do normal things.”