Anuel AA and Yailin show what their coexistence is like in Miami and reveal SECRETS of their relationship

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 69 Views

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 29-year-old and his girlfriend Yailin, 20, consolidate their love with every step they take. Now they have just given an exclusive interview to People en Español magazine to show their fans what the house they live in in Miami is like while they finish decorating the one they bought in the same city.

The property in Miami is huge, they posed by the pool and with an incredible view of the Bay for this photographic production while they revealed some of the questions that were raised on social networks, where they are very popular, such as their wedding and the alleged pregnancy of Yailin.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“Doctor Strange 2” Reveals Another Variant of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Strange 2 reveals another variant of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme and releases a new teaser. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved