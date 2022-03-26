Anuel AA and Yailin, the most viral, star in ESCÁNDALO in a Florida disco

The singer Anuel AA 29 years old and his girlfriend Yailin, known online as ‘the most viral’, do not let show the love they have on social networks where they accumulate millions of followers from all corners of the world who do not want to miss any activity of the couple of the moment

Anuel AA is very focused on building his life with his girlfriend Yailin. They currently live together in an exclusive property in Miami while they wait to finish the last details of a mansion they bought in an exclusive area of ​​the same American city.

In the last days Anuel AA was involved in a strong controversy because a young woman based in Houston claims to have become pregnant with the singer at the end of last year. The woman says that Karol G’s ex was going to take over until he met Yailin and disappeared from his life completely.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: Terra archive

Apparently the situation has him nervous Anuel AA who also starred in a real role in a disco in Orlando, Florida while he was accompanied by his new girlfriend Yailin. What happened is that the DJ of the place played the song “Mamii” by Karol G and Becky G and the artist was furious.

Angry at the situation, Anuel AA threw an ice cube at the DJ which hit him in the forehead and the controversy ignited in the place. After a few minutes, the singer and yailin they left the place. “I thought the man was more professional. I didn’t expect that from an artist as big and famous as him,” the DJ told the press in response to press inquiries.