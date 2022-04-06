Anuel AA announces concert tour and… will not play in the Dominican Republic

Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA, one of the main urban performers, announced on Tuesday that a new concert tour will start on April 30 under the name of his most recent studio album, “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.”

The series of shows will start on April 30 in Las Vegas (USA), and will continue throughout Latin America, Europe and the United States, extending until the beginning of December, according to the artist’s representatives in a press release.

However, something that has drawn attention is that The Dominican Republic is not included in the list so far.

The tour will take Anuel AA to be presented in South American countries such as Argentina, Peru and Chile, while in Spain it has 19 presentations, and in the United States it will offer shows from August 24 to October 15.

This would be another concert tour that the performer, composer and businessman has done in his career, since at the end of 2019 he culminated a successful round of shows on the European continent with his “EMMANUEL” tour, his first given name.

Three years later, and after the vicissitudes that humanity has experienced due to the pandemic, the “McGregor” singer will return to the stage with his new tour.

Tickets for the tour will be available from April 8 at 10:00 (14:00 GMT) at www.ticketmaster.com.