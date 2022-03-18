Anuel AA could have an UNRECOGNIZED CHILD with another woman who is not Yailin

The singer’s partner Anuel AA 29 years old and his girlfriend Yailin, 20, monopolizes social networks and news portals every day. Since they made their romance official at the beginning of this year, they do not stop giving the note and showing how in love they are on the network.

A few weeks ago Anuel AA and yailin they opened the doors of their mansion in Miami to show the public how well they live together and also assured that they want to get married and have children. But now the testimony of a young woman on the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ puts the singer in trouble.

According to an investigation made by the television program, Anuel AA He would have had an affair for several months with Melisa Malesilla, 28, who lives in Houston and claims that she is six months pregnant. She met Karol G’s ex at a private concert given by the singer Drake in that city in September of last year.

According to what the protagonist told the “El Gordo y la Flaca” program, they began a long-distance relationship and saw each other in Miami and Houston. Melisa studied finance and works at a finance company. When she found out about her pregnancy, she told Anuel AA and he took it in a good way.

In any case, Anuel AA asked her for a pregnancy test, which was positive, so she told him that she would take care of the child and that she would support him. But at the time she disappeared, she stopped answering calls and messages, she started to show herself with yailin and whitewashed her as his bride.