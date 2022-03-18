Anuel AA could have an UNRECOGNIZED CHILD with another woman who is not Yailin

James 58 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 58 Views

The singer’s partner Anuel AA 29 years old and his girlfriend Yailin, 20, monopolizes social networks and news portals every day. Since they made their romance official at the beginning of this year, they do not stop giving the note and showing how in love they are on the network.

A few weeks ago Anuel AA and yailin they opened the doors of their mansion in Miami to show the public how well they live together and also assured that they want to get married and have children. But now the testimony of a young woman on the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ puts the singer in trouble.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Lady Gaga brings Hollywood glamor to the red carpet as she leads a star-studded event

LADY Gaga brought Hollywood glamor to the Baftas last night in a fishtail dress with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved