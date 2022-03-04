Anuel AA declares war on J Balvin by supporting the theme of Residente

Resident and J Balvin are in the eye of the hurricane, after the Puerto Rican launched a controversial topic with clear references to the Colombian, whom he accused of wanting to prevent the song was released, a few hours before.

In this regard, said song has become a topic of conversation on social networks, in which the majority of users have supported to Resident for not keeping anything or being “hypocritical” in the dispute with J Balvin.

However, among all posts and even memes About the rhymes with 8:39 minutes duration, there was a celebrity who I do not hesitate to express his support for the Puerto Rican (who is also his compatriot), it is about nothing more and nothing less than: Anuel AA.

Does Anuel AA join Resident against J Balvin?

After the release of the theme of Resident in one of the sessions Argentinian producer and DJ BZRP, Anuel AA He took up some fragments of his compatriot’s video.

To be specific, that verse in which he says: “Even if it changes color I don’t know where it comes from, chameleons watch over their own navel, they even make friends with their enemies, nothing more with the witness, business is business, partnerthere are no friends in business”, which he accompanied with various “100” iconsas a symbol of his approval.

Then, Anuel AA shared one more fragmentthe one in which Resident continues: “We are different because of the musicI put my heart in front, my Billboards are held by people next to my lyrics on each sidewalk to lower a president, I am not the most famous of the entire circuit but I give your rappers 20″, which the Puerto Rican accompanied with Some trophy iconsas a sign of celebration to the verses of his compatriot.

With this gesture, Anuel AA would have declared the war against J Balvina great friend of his ex, Karol G and who also does not follow on social networks, although we remember that the three have a theme called “Location”.