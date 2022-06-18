Anuel AA does not want to take care of his second son and receives harsh criticism

The controversial and popular ragpicker puerto rican is being harshly criticized after completely ignoring the birth of her second baby, where she doesn’t even want to answer the phone of the newborn’s mother.

although now Anuel AA Y Yailin the most viral they have become husband and wife, the controversy returns to haunt the Puerto Rican, since a few days ago the Colombian model Melissa Vallecilla shared on her social networks that she had become the mother of a little girl, who is the daughter of nothing more and nothing less than the interpreter of ‘little baby’

On some occasions, Anuel and Melissa saw each other in Miami either Houston, and the relationship at one point seemed to be going well, until the model found out that she was pregnant and Anuel AA did not take it in a good way.

After showing her the positive pregnancy test, the singer offered her full support. However, over time, she stopped answering calls, messages and blocked her from her social networks. After that, Anuel began a relationship with the Dominican ragpicker.

Anuel has not said anything about it, he has not answered calls, he has not taken charge of any monetary expense that Melissa Velencilla has had and he has only focused on his tour of Europe. Since he demonstrated it on his social networks, where he is very excited to have started the tour in Spain.

The social networks They have not let this event pass, so they have massively condemned the behavior that the ragpicker is having with the birth of his second child.

“He is a scoundrel, irresponsible, garbage, little man, coward”; These are just some of the thousands of comments that Internet users are leaving on all social networks regarding the position that the ragpicker has taken.