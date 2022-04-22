Anuel AA happy: Yailin La Más Viral announces the news in her Bentley

Anuel AA paralyzed social networks by giving the first car to his fiancee Yailin La Más Viral, but now the singer left everyone impressed with news that was overwhelmingly moving. Keep reading…

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion. with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican whom he gave her an expensive diamond ringInternet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered their previous romance with Carol G, marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” I would give him cars just like he did with Bichotaa novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive truck of prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, It reaches 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

As for the interior of the vehicle, it is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, becoming the most expensive gift that the singer gives to a coupleawakening a multitude of reactions in social networks before Yailin’s first car.

Nevertheless, the singer revealed in a video from her car the new news that is shaking the networks of tenderness, because he no longer appears with Anuel AA but with another very special companion in a message that makes clear the growth of the family that makes up the Puerto Rican, taking advantage of the space full of comfort of his luxurious transport to show it in the recording that you must see at the end.

Reference model of Bentley Bentayga

+ It is a cute pet that you can not miss, watch the video!