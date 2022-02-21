Anuel AA has to erase two Karol G tattoos and we give him ideas

It is what you have to mark your skin with the photo/name/logo or references to your partner. That if love ends, the ink stays there forever… Unless you shoot a laser or do something else on top of it. And this is the case of Anuel AA, who has to erase several Karol G tattoos. But don’t worry, we will give you ideas of other celebrities who have also had to go through the same thing

This work of art is what I wore Anuel in the back until very recently. An image of the singer with his ex, Carol Gwith their tongues touching. All very fine and elegant. After the breakup and his new relationship, she has had no choice but to take it from him, adding more ink (a lot) to cover it up completely. But there are still more, because she had several. One of them, in the hand, where you can still read ‘Carolina’.

Another, on the finger. It was harder to see and recognize, but his fans do not miss a thing. It turns out that, between elephants, letters, various symbols and his collection of rings, he also has drawn the logo of his ex.

So, although they are not as obvious as the one on his back in size XXL, he still wants to erase them at some point. So here are some ideas to make it look nice (or not).

The actress Angelina Jolie On her left arm she carries the coordinates of the place of birth of each of her children. A great idea to erase the previous tattoo that she had in that place, in which you could read Billy Bob, named after her ex-husband.

the of Melanie Griffith It was one of the most remembered and commented on in recent times. And she bragged about him whenever she could. The name of the one who was his love, Antonio, surrounded by a giant heart. They divorced in 2014, but of course, the tattoo was still there. So the actress and mother of dakota johnson had to shoot laser to cover it.

Another cool idea. Pete Davidson, current partner of Kim Kardashianhe had tattooed on his neck the symbol of Ariana Grande, two bunny ears. When the relationship ended, the comedian did not hesitate to erase all memories of his ex. So he turned the bunny ears into a heart. Easy and bright.

Of course, there are also national stars who have had to resort to giant drawings to cover up memories of old loves. The dreamcatcher that we see on Pipi Estrada’s left arm covers the name of his most famous ex, Terelu.