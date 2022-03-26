Anuel AA: his father, José Gazmey, is dedicated to this, and this is the relationship they currently have

The singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old is on everyone’s lips due to his romance with his Dominican colleague Yailin, known on the social network as ‘the most viral. Their love has been consolidated at every step since the beginning of the year when they confirmed their relationship with the press and fans.

Success seems to have come into the life of Anuel AA to stay both on a personal and professional level. While he enjoys the exclusive property that he has in Miami with his girlfriend yailin, He prepares new music and maintains permanent contact with his fans through social networks.

Related news

Gone is the complicated past of Anuel AA in which he was behind bars because of possession of dangerous weapons, but the key to his present success is due to the work that his father, José Gazmey, did to launch him into the music industry and thus never get off the podium.

Jose Gazmey and his wife. Source: instagram @josegazmey1

José Gazmey is married to Nilda Santiago and both lived their lives in Puerto Rico, where he was also born. Anuel AA. This man was long considered one of the most talented bass players in the area and studied at the renowned Berklee College of Music.

Jose Gazmey. Source: instagram @josegazmey1

José Gazmey played bass for important Latin artists but in 1996 he joined the Sony label where he was vice president until 2008, when he left the position to personally take care of the release of his son Anuel AA in the music industry. He did not rest for a second until he saw the popularity of his son and currently continues to work with him under the firm they created together called ‘Real Hasta la Muerte’.