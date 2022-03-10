Anuel AA is in love with Yailin La Más Viral, but he still can’t forget Karol G: new test | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

It was at the beginning of 2022 when everything seemed to indicate that between Anuel AA and the singer Yailin La Más Viral there was something more than friendship. Soon this rumor was confirmed and since then they have become one of the most famous couples in the world of music. With this new romance, apparently, the reggaeton player he would have left his past behind with Carol G although a detail indicated the opposite. Find out what it is about here.

Previously, fans of Anuel AA They saw how the urban artist led a happy life with Carol G, who became his girlfriend for three years; However, it was at the end of 2021 when the couple decided to separate, causing great surprise among the fans of both the reggaeton player and the young singer.

Anuel AA with Karol G in one of his previous concerts (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

The relationship between Anuel AA and Carol G seemed to be on the right track, because both performed concerts together and even collaborated on some songs. This is how their fame and popularity increased both as urban artists and as a couple.

But at the beginning of 2022, Anuel AA would start a relationship with Yailin The Most Viral who are very happy in each of the photographs they publish on social networks.

Anuel AA and his partner do not hesitate to show themselves very much in love on social networks (Photo: Yailin La Más Viral / Instagram)

THE PROOF THAT WOULD SHOW THAT ANUEL AA HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO FORGET KAROL G

The sentimental relationship they had Anuel AA and Carol G It is still remembered by many of the fans of the artists whose music has become the favorite of thousands of people in various countries.

However, after the love between the two ended and the reggaeton player decided to start an affair with Yailin The Most Viralin the social networks they detected a detail that could confirm that Anuel AA has not been able to forget the Colombian.

In that sense, El Heraldo maintained that the singer made a live broadcast with his fans with whom he decided to talk about various points. Which Anuel AA he never imagined was that among the questions there would be one related to his ex.

Karol G still maintains photos with Anuel a on her social networks (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

The aforementioned portal adds that one of his fans asked him to touch his hair if he still loved Carol G. Then the artist touched his head surprising everyone.

The fans did not hesitate to indicate that this would not be anything other than a sign of what the singer really feels about the Colombian.

THE END OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN KAROL GY AND ANUEL AA

After three years of relationship, in which they conquered the hearts of many fans with their love story, Carol G and Anuel AA They announced on their social networks that they had finished and that they would continue to focus on their careers as singers.

Time after, Anuel AA He decided to delete his posts on Instagram with the Colombian and now he will give himself a new opportunity in love with Yailin The Most Viral.

THE SURPRISE TO KAROL G THAT ANUEL AA REPEATED WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL

Seeing the surprise that Anuel AA prepared for the young woman, her millions of followers immediately remembered the time she had a similar detail with the Colombian artistwhich sparked ridicule from users of Instagram, who accused him of not having creativity to make their partners feel special. Despite the bad vibes, the one born in Carolina made it clear that Yailín is the woman of his dreams. MORE DETAILS HERE.

ANUEL AA’S SISTER WANTS HIM TO RETURN WITH KAROL G

Not only the fans of Anuel AA and Karol G have expressed their desire for the couple to resume their relationship. Now his family has also come out to express his desire for the artists to return.

Thus, Jennifer Gazmey Santiago, sister of the ragpicker whom everyone knows as Jliany, revealed that she feels nostalgic for the finalized romance of the singer and the Colombian, whom she filled with praise.

Speaking to the show “What+trending” of the channel RCN, the young woman assured that “their relationship was unique, because they adore each other” and was excited about the possibility that they could return in the future. “I would love it because they get along super well. But nothing, God always has purposes and if he is in destiny that they come together again, that’s how it will be “indicated at the time that he only had compliments for his famous ex-sister-in-law. MORE DETAILS HERE.