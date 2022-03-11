Anuel AA: Karol G’s tattoo that has decided not to be erased | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After ending his relationship with Carol G and start a new story with Yailin La Más Viral, the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA has been eliminating the memories of the Colombian. As he showed on his social networks, the interpreter of “Adictiva” began with the retouching of some of the tattoos he had of his ex girlfriendlike the drawing inspired by a photo of both that he had on his back.

In the month of January, the Puerto Rican contacted a renowned tattoo artist to do his art on one of his arms and incidentally, he took the opportunity to create a new design that would be located on the large tattoo where, together with Carol G pose sticking out the tongue.

Although it was believed that Anuel AA covered the tattoo on his back that day, apparently that would never have happened. Recently, a reggaeton song has caused talk for a controversial verse, which implies that he has not yet forgotten the one born in Medellín and, on the contrary, preserves her memories.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, better known by his stage name Anuel AA, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer (Photo: Anuel / Instagram)

THE TATTOO OF KAROL G THAT ANUELL AA DOES NOT WANT TO ERASE

Anuel AA tried to do a cover-up with a design that included large wings that were supposedly placed on his back. The tattoo that he had with Karol G, based on a photograph taken inside a vehicle, seemed to be part of the past, until a few days ago.

The controversial tattoo of Anuel and Karol G (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

THE SONG BY ANUELL AA THAT REVEALED THAT SHE STILL KEEPS HER TATTOO WITH KAROL G

In a part of his new song titled “mcgregor“, the boyfriend of Yailin The Most Viral it states: “I’m not even with Karol anymore and I’ve never erased the tattoo”which reveals that he would not have covered the designs that were made during his relationship with the singer of “Tusa”.

The truth is that there is a possibility that the lyrics of his new song have nothing to do with reality and if he has erased the huge tattoo of his ex-lover.

DID KAROL G SUFFER ANUEL AA’S INFIDELITY WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Rumors of the alleged infidelity of Anuel AA towards Karol G with Yailin La Más Viral emerged after the singer of “Cob“I will send a message at a concert, just before singing”To her”.

“He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the celebrity. Many pointed out that it was part of the aforementioned theme, as an introduction, but other fans saw it as a message to her ex-partner.

HOW DID THE LOVE STORY BEGIN BETWEEN ANUEL AA AND YAILIN LA MOST VIRAL?

The singers opened their hearts and homes in Miami to People in spanish to provide unknown details of their romance and courtship. Yailin The Most Viral confessed that it was she who took the first step in social networks to seek a rapprochement with Anuel AA. “I threw a heart”the singer points out excitedly, although he did not answer immediately.

However, after a short time he was encouraged to send her a message, without realizing that she had already taken the initiative. “I went to write to her on Instagram because I knew who she was, and at the time I went to write to her and she had already written to me, she had sent me a heart. And I knew that I had already crowned!”, indicated the interpreter of “Adicto”. If you want to know how the first flirtations began, the initial date until their life together in Miami, CLICK HERE.