Anuel AA named Karol G by mistake at a concert and the networks exploded

Anuel AA Y Yailin the most viral They live their love to the full, they have only been married for a week and have continued with their work obligations without problems. Apparently the honeymoon will have to wait since they have several shows scheduled, and in one of the most recent the Puerto Rican made a serious mistake.

Anuel AA Y yailin they have many fans on social networks but also many detractors who did not miss their most recent mistake. In the middle of one of his presentations, the interpreter of ‘China’ inadvertently confused his ex Carol G with your current partner.

“Where are all those who love the baby… baby girl?” he said at first. Anuel AA but he realized his mistake and the singer quickly corrected himself and said: “Where are those who shout for Chivirika?” The truth is that this kind of lapse was recorded.

The video in which Anuel AA confuses the nickname he had with Carol G with the of yailin It immediately went viral on the network and began to receive comments of all kinds. “His subconscious betrayed him. Yailin must be dying.” “That phrase ‘little baby’ is from Anuel, not from Carol G”. “When Yailin sees this video she is going to die.” “She’s going to cost her a divorce, ha ha ha,” were some of the reactions.

Single Anuel AA knows what this furcio doors inside his intimacy with Yailin, the most viral. The couple has always been solid, consolidated and self-confident. They always said they wanted to get married and have children and it seems they are fulfilling all their plans.