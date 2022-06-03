Anuel AA, neither thin nor lost: the answer he gave to the “haters” | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

It seems that the fans of Anuel AA they still miss Carol G. Or at least that is the idea that remains floating after the response of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player to those who question and disqualify his behavior. In social networks, criticism of his relationship with Yailin The Most Viralas well as the direct remarks to the same influencer have finished filling the patience of the artist, who now took it upon himself to respond to those who said that his thinness was due to bad habits acquired thanks to his girlfriend.

A few days ago, Anuel appeared on social networks to promote “Diamonds in my teeth”, his new single. However, the focus of attention was on her appearance. Many followers and Internet users pointed out that the artist wore an “extreme thinness”.

For this reason they began to speculate what would be the reason for that physical condition. The comments and ideas ranged from drug use to the neglect and emotional and mental exhaustion that she had been suffering since she was with Georgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz, better known as Yailin La Más Viral.

“Diamonds in my teeth” is his new musical production (Photo: Anuel AA / Facebook)

ANUEL AA RESPONDED TO ALL THE “ENVIES” WHO CRITICIZE HIM

Through a video posted on his Instagram feed, Anuel AA explained what his thinness was due to. Along with the video he put the following caption: “The envious no longer knows what else to say! May God bless you as he wants. I’m a bastard.”

“What I am is ready. When I released the album ‘Emmanuel’ I was very fat. Now that I look good, (they question) if I’m skinny, if drugs “expressed Karol G’s former boyfriend at the beginning of the video on his Instagram account, where he exceeds 28 million followers.

“Look, what you are is well bitten (burned). Years go by and I’m still at the top and they can’t find a way to get me out of here. And there are times when it seems like I’m going downhill and out of nowhere I release a song that is a stick, some loquera that becomes number one, a tour that goes sold out “he continued.

YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL, ANUEL AA’S GIRLFRIEND, RECEIVES CRITICISM

Anuel AA maintains a relationship of no more than a year with Yailin La Más Viral but at this time they are already engaged and are even analyzing the possibility of becoming parents. These decisions, added to the affection that several reggaeton fans have for Karol G -his ex- of him, have meant that the artist does not receive the expected support for his new courtship.

Some Internet users even explained that the reason why he is seen “with less energy” Y “more run down” It is because of her relationship with the Dominican influencer. Situation that has led the singer of “China” to go out to defend his new partner in networks.

The singer and his girlfriend have been engaged since January (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Her real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz and she is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic who is well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States. Joined.

He is 21 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, she has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.