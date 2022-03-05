Anuel AA premieres his new single “McGregor” dedicating a few lines to Karol G

Anuel AA premiered this Friday his new single McGregorin honor of his friend, Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.

Through your Instagram account, andhe Puerto Rican singer shared with his more than 27 million followers the news of the release of this new song, whose letter has attracted attention, since in one of his lines he still mentions his former partner Karol G.

“And I’m such a son of a bitch that I’m not even with Karol anymore and I’ve never erased the tattoo”says the singer, who for months has presumed his courtship with Yailin The Most Viral and it is even rumored that they were married.

Anuel AA premiere McGregor

Photo: Capture YouTube

The tattoo that Anuel AA refers to is one that he had on his back with the face of the reggaeton star, himself who is known to have been erased accompanied by his current partner.

Until now Anuel AA’s video registers more than 200 thousand reproductions and dozens of comments in which his followers applaud his talent.

In the images you can see how the singer prepares to play a new martial arts fight, while being praised by the public. Anuel AA shows off his luxuries, talks about how despite the fact that no one trusted him, he has achieved fame and is on the list of the greatest.

It also presents fragments and recreates three of the most important fights in the career of the fighter Conor McGregor

Anuel AA is considered the king of trap

Photo: YouTube

Mc Gregor is part of the album “Legends never die”, the singer’s fourth album released on November 26, 2021.

Watch the official video of Anuel AA HERE.