Anuel AA surprises with his image change | PHOTO

Anuel AA He has put his fans on alert, since in his latest images he shows an unfavorable appearance, which could determine that he is not going through a good time, changes in his physical appearance that came after his marital union with Yailin.

Within everything that fans can speculate, 2022 has been a good year for Anuel AA that after breaking up with Carol Gthe rapper was able to find love soon, although initially he had decided that he would be single all year.

The ‘God of trap’ wasted no time and began dating other women, and it was at this stage that he soon broke his conviction of being single, as he was facing his new conquest, the also singer yailin.

The new couple Aunel AA made it grow even more on social networks, where fans discussed the women with whom the rapper was related and of course about yailinthe most viral.

Shortly after beginning his relationship with the singer, Anuel AA and his new partner decided to get married this June through a civil ceremony about which they shared several photos with their followers and where they realized the rapper’s appearance.

As a result of the link, users noticed the notorious change in physique that he was having Anuel AAlooking slimmer, which could be a product of the routine he did with the help of the UFC.

Beyond the uncertainty of his new appearance, Anuel AA continues to sow success as he has become one of the most listened to Latin artists on Spotify, where he exceeded 500 million views.

Anuel AA He has already given clues about what his next musical work would be, since at the end of May he published a list with songs that could be released before the end of 2022.

