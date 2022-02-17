Anuel AA surprises Yailín with a Valentine’s gift and users remember that he gave the same to Karol G | ENTERTAINMENT RMMN | OFF SIDE

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral once again became the center of attention during the Valentine’s Day celebrations. The singer wanted to surprise his new partner with a tender detail, however, the users remembered that he gave the same present to Karol G.

The interpreter of “Dictadura” used his Instagram account to share with his more than 27 million followers details of the surprise he prepared for the Dominican singer, whose real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz.

The Puerto Rican artist decorated the bedroom he shares with Yailín with candles and roses. In addition to the stuffed animal, a detail quickly caught the attention of users, and that is that he gave him a picture with their drawn faces, similar to the one he gave Karol G.

Recall that on February 14, 2020, Anuel AA gave the Colombian singer an expensive painting that had her face drawn, which was accompanied by encrusted diamonds, this as a birthday present.

The romantic detail of the Puerto Rican artist for the Day of Love generated reactions on his Instagram account, where there were no shortage of comments that reminded him of his ex-partner.

“Karol is better”, “He gave Karol a painting with diamonds. Always the same gifts”, “The same as with the boss #KarolG”, “The same movie as with Karol G”, “As Karol said: I see you on the networks, I can’t believe it, what a pity on you”were some of the comments.

