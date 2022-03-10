Anuel AA talks about his fiancee Yailin – People – Culture

January 26 Anuel AA and Yailin announced their engagement and, although there is still no date for the wedding, it seems that the Puerto Rican and the Dominican are supremely in love. He, 29, and she, 19, have declared that they are happier than ever before in their lives.

They shared a video on social networks in which the rapper gave Yailin an expensive ring: “There is a wedding, gentlemen,” the singer is heard saying. Just a few days before they had made their relationship public, but they are already convinced that they are the one for each other.

“I like my relationship because we are ourselves,” Jorgina Díaz commented with a laugh, in a chat with ‘People’ magazine. That is the real name of the now fiancée of rapper Anuel AA, who in 2016 was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and three weapons were seized, one of them stolen. For this reason he spent 30 months in prison.

Precisely in the talk with the magazine, Emmanuel expressed the emotion he felt at having been able to see his brother, who was released three days earlier. According to what the singer said, he reminded her of her time in prison.

After going through a fairly media break with paisa Karol G, now Anuel AA feels safe with the woman at his side.

The Dominican has shared special moments of their relationship on Instagram Photo: Images from the Instagram account of @yailinlamasviralreal

“With her I never have to hide,” said the rapper. Yailin the most viral commented that they both have quite toxic personalitiesbut that they can be honest with each other about it.

Both artists have upcoming tours in 2022, but they have been planning to visit the same cities on the same dates.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this”

Yailin, a singer and rapper from the Dominican Republic, admitted that she had never had a relationship like the one she shares with the Puerto Rican. She also expressed that her mother is happy to see her with Anuel: “She is happy, she knows that her daughter is doing well and that she will not need anything.”



As he commented, when the surgery was performed to do liposculpture, Anuel AA sent him an arrangement with hundreds of roses and a live serenade.

In Yailin’s social media posts, her followers have defended the relationship in the face of criticism for how quickly they decided to get engaged.

“He has even defended me when I get hate on networks,” Yailin emphasized in the interview with ‘People’.

Anuel AA explained that eventually one gets used to raining malicious comments because of fame. Despite this, they are determined to support and accompany each other, now the only thing left to do is wait for the wedding date to be announced.

