Anuel AA: that’s how special the Lamborghini in his collection is

Anuel AA has an extensive fleet of cars that include countless models between luxurious, sports and more, but a particular Lamborghini has become the favorite for certain details that make it special. Read on and don’t miss the details…

May 02, 2022 11:21 p.m.

Anuel AA Also known as “The King of Trap”, he is a trend for multiple reasons, either from his sentimental side along with Yailin The Most Viral, the break with Carol Gmusic releases or when you buy a new vehicle for your extensive fleet in the million dollar garage you own at home.

With regard to cars, it represents one of his many passions, since he enjoys traveling in each one of them, in addition to customizing them, dancing and singing doing fun things and even coming up with new ideas for the use of his ships at the wheel, a scenario that does super original.

However, there is a specific model that for many is part of the small group of their favorites and the most special, such as the Lamborghini Urusone of the most tuned in his repertoire with favorite characters from dragon ballin unicolor among other selections, without forgetting the characteristics that this Italian brand represents, one of the best of its kind.

This exclusive lambo, It has a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that generates 650 horsepower and a torque of 850 Nm, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. and reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h, being an excellent combination to go with the best in performance and functionality.

However, among the details that make it stand out from the rest that the interpreter of “McGregor”is that this vehicle boasts it several times from its incredible elevator, in addition to singing and enjoying changing its colors, adding special themes and singing its songs together with the best company: the great Lamborghini Urus.

Anuel in his tuned and unicolor Lamborghini Urus

+ Watch the video where Anuel AA shows off his Lamborghini Urus: