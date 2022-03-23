Anuel AA throws ice at DJ for playing a song by Karol G

Amid rumors of a estrangement from his Yailin The Most Viral and the sayings of a young woman who lives in Texas who assures that she is expecting a child Anuel AA, a video of the reggaeton player has gone viral related to Karol G.

The singer was registered in a nightclub where does not react in the best way with the DJ of the place, after he chose to play a particular song. the music manager decided to play the song “Mamiii” by “La Bichota” and Becky Gwhich generated an angry reaction from Anuel AA.

The reggaeton player can be seen approaching the edge of the second floor of the premises, look at the DJ and throw the ice in your glass in visceral reaction to the song of your ex-partner. A record that was shared by the Instagram account of Empire Of Reggaeton And Trap.

An attitude that occurs just when the press wonders about the state of the relationship between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral, since sharing everything on social networks and to be on the cover of People en Español magazine, the artists have been away from their Instagram accounts for almost a week. In fact, The latest publication of the Dominican is the luxury car that gave her the voice “She wants to drink”.

In addition, Melissa Vallecilla, a 28-year-old girl, confirmed that she is expecting a child from Anuel AA, in a conversation with the program “El gordo y la flaca”. The woman is six months pregnant and so far the reggaeton player has not given a statement about this complaint.

Watch the video of Anuel AA throwing the ice to the DJ for Karol G’s song