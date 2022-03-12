Anuel AA wants his girlfriend to give him a son: “Yailin will be a great mother”! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Since they announced their engagement “from the rooftops” in January of this year, Anuel AA and Yalin “the most viral” became the couple of the moment. Gone is the notorious romance that the Puerto Rican reggaeton player had with the Colombian Karol G, since his relationship with the Dominican rapper seems to be consolidating more every day.

. “We are like two boys together, although we both have a toxic character,” Jorgina Díaz, Yailin’s real name, admits with a laugh. the most viral. “I like my relationship because we are ourselves,” the couple added to People en Español, who visited them at their Mayan house, where they plan to definitively establish their “love niditio”, since Anuel AA has just acquired a luxurious house in “ The city of the sun” which they are decorating “to their liking”,

How did the crush between the two take place? “I threw a heart at him,” Yailin tells the aforementioned publication. And her fiancé adds: “I went to write to her on Instagram because I knew who she was, and at the time I went to write to her and she had already written to me, she had sent me a heart. And I knew that I had already crowned!”.

The first time they saw each other in person -says the 19-year-old girl- “I was a little nervous,” she says. “A bit?” Anuel asks laughing. The butterflies they both felt only intensified over time. “He treats me like a queen. He treats me well,” she says of the man she considers the love of her life. “It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person,” acknowledges Yailin, who adapts to her new life in the United States, missing the seasons and customs of her native Santo Domingo. her.

The reggaeton player has showered his fiancée with luxuries and shows of affection, such as when he filled her hospital room with stuffed animals, flowers and balloons at the end of January where Yailin was convalescing, after having undergone liposculpture. In February he brought her some mariachis who sang “Si nos dejan” in a room full of red roses. “When I fall in love I am like that,” Anuel says of his romantic details. She agrees too. “I cook,” she says proudly. “I made him some spaghetti and he went crazy.”

The two lovebirds want to have children in the future. “Oh my God, let them be the ones that God sends here,” says Anuel, who assures that Yailin will be a great mother. “I like children, sometimes I sit with a boy or a girl and time goes back,” she says with a smile.

And the wedding for when? They still do not have a date for the celebration, nor have they chosen in which country it will take place, but “we are making plans,” says Anuel. While Yailin has not yet chosen the designer who will make her wedding dress, but according to her, she envisions herself “like a princess” heading down the aisle.