Anuel AA was furious with a fan during a concert for throwing a bottle – People – Culture

After his marriage to the artist Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel has been on a concert tour throughout Spain. The reggaeton singer was invited to several summer festivals in the old continent.

On June 10, the couple appeared on their social networks signing some papers that would be marriage. Although they were engaged, the news surprised fans because of how short the relationship had been. After the civil wedding, the newlyweds did not have a honeymoon due to work commitments.

Now the artist caused a new controversy after insulting a fan at one of his concerts. Anuel was singing on stage when a bottle of water was thrown at him.

The Puerto Rican immediately stopped his concert to confront the person who was attacking him. The fact was recorded in a video that already has more than four million views on TikTok.

“They are throwing that bottle at me. It has to be the silly one with the blue wig, this one that wants to attract attention. Don’t be silly, so unhappy,” said Annual while pointing out the person who would be the culprit.

In social networks, fans pointed out that the wigs of this color are a reference to his ex-partner Karol G. In the concerts of the Colombian it is common for the followers to use this badge.

Prohibition

Just a few weeks ago Anuel and his wife announced that they will prohibit the entry of people with blue wigs to their concerts. Everything seems to indicate that it would be to avoid provocations by fans of Karol G.

“We have a work team, a security team. Everyone is in charge of logistics. Simple, you know, the panas are active, we are not going to let anyone come as a clown, wanting to come and do a clown,” Annual announced about fans who try to carry out this ruse.

On other occasions, fans have sabotaged ‘Yailin’ concerts by remembering her husband’s ex-partner. Despite the fact that Karol G and the Puerto Rican separated more than a year ago, the followers have created a competition between the artists.

“So that she makes her concerts comfortable and no clown comes to do a clown” was what Anuel said when asked about the ban on blue wigs.

