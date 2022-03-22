Anuel AA: who is José Gazmey, the father of the Puerto Rican singer | Puerto Rican Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiagoartistically known as Anuel AA, is one of the most popular Puerto Rican singers and rappers of the last decade. Despite his controversial life and love relationshipsthe Puerto Rican remains current and accumulates millions of fans who follow him from various parts of the world and who are interested in his life.

With songs like “soldier and prophet”, “Slave” and “Dawn”, Emmanuel has positioned himself as one of the leaders of the music industry in Latin America. Not for nothing is he considered a pioneer in the Latin trap movement, with lyrics that talk about crime and life on the streets of Puerto Rico.

As is remembered, the singer spent a long prison time by illegal possession of weapons in his native country, a time in which he did not let himself be defeated and took the opportunity to promote his music. Something that few know for sure is that behind that success is an important person in his life. We are talking about Joseph Gazmeyhis father.

Anuel AA’s new partner is Yailin La Más Viral, a Dominican artist known for her songs “Chivirika” and “Depósito de leche” (Photo: Yailin La Más Viral / Instagram)

WHO IS JOSE GAZMEY?

Joseph Gazmey He is known in the artistic world for his more than 10 years as vice president of the Puerto Rican division of the department of A&R at Sony Music Puerto Rico; however, she has a much more interesting music career.

About his private life, he is married to nilda santiagomother of Emmanuelwho was born as a product of their love November 27, 1992 on Caroline, Puerto Rico.

THE CAREER OF JOSE GAZMEY

In Puerto Rico and the rest of Latin America, José is considered one of the best bass players in history. His studies were carried out at the prestigious private university Berklee College of Music, which made his price increase in his native country.

In 1981 he took the place of Sal Cuevas in “The Fania All-Stars”a work that was recorded on the 1984 album, “What the People Ask for”. Additionally, he played bass for other artists on the albums “Profundo” (1982) by Cheo Feliciano, “Hoy… Y Ayer” (1982) by Andy Montañez, “Un Poco Loco” (1987) by the Conexión Latina Orchestra and many more.

In the 90’s he was arranger of the album “Point of View” (1990) by Gilberto Santa Rosa and also assumed the role of musical director of Luis Enrique until 1996. From that year until 2008 he was vice president of Sony A&R.

Gazmey Music and the launch of Anuel AA

After leaving Sony, Jose founded his own music company, Gazmey Musicwhere he worked as A&R, producer and marketing consultant until 2012. The end of his work there coincides with the debut of Emmanuel, who becomes the now well-known Anuel AA.

Gazmey Music published the first songs of his son, among them “We crowned”, “We were born to die”, “Armao’ 100pre Andamos” and “Soldier and Prophet”.

Emmanuel is considered a pioneer in the Latin trap movement (Photo: Yailin La Más Viral / Instagram)

YOUR SUPPORT FOR THE CAREER OF ANUEL AA

During the 30 months that the ragpicker spent in prison, José Gazmey used all his experience to guide his son’s manager, Frabián Eli, throughout the process. This is how he manages to turn the situation around and gives Anuel AA a new image. Some of the strategic releases are the songs “Ayer” and “Sola” (Remix), published through Gazmey Music Publishing.

ANUEL AA’S SISTER WHO IS STILL WAITING FOR HER TO RECONCILE WITH KAROL G

Jennifer Gazmey Santiagois the name of the singer’s sister Anuel AA and one of the people who still trusts that his brother will be able to reconcile with the Colombian artist who triumphs in the world of music and whose stage name is Carol G.

The young woman who is also known as Jliany He was always in favor of that relationship and did not hide his nostalgia when remembering the love his brother and Karol G had for each other.

“Their relationship was unique, because they adore each other”, he expressed in an interview with Lo+trending (RCN), according to People in spanish. READ MORE HERE

Jennifer Gazmey Santiago is the sister of Anuel AA and is also a singer (Photo: Jliany / Instagram)

CURIOSITIES OF ANUEL AA

His real name

Although it is more than evident that Anuel AA is a stage name, few know what the name of the Puerto Rican rapper really is. The artist was registered with the name of Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago. She was born in Carolina on November 26, 1992, so in 2022, she will be the age of 30 years.

The singer’s studies

For this reason, little Anuel AA had a high-level education in different prestigious schools in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, it has been known that he learned to play piano.

Her first success

The first song by Anuel AA that was a success is titled “The occasion”. The theme has exceeded 640 million views on YouTube. The theme has the collaboration of Archangel, Ozuna and The ghetto.