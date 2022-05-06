Anuel AA will have a daughter with a Colombian, and it is not Karol G

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA, in a file photograph. EFE/Javier Belver



Anuel AA is one of the most mediatic Reggaeton singers of recent months. The Puerto Rican artist has given much to talk about lately and after his separation from the Colombian singer, Karol G, his relationship with Yailin ‘La más viral’ has been on everyone’s lips. The new couple of the moment is going through a great moment, coming to compose and publish a song together.

‘If you look for me’ is the name of the song that was released on March 31, 2022 on the Puerto Rican singer’s channel and already has more than 34 million views on YouTube; however, the reception of the public was not the best since many of the comments are not positive.

“The best thing about the song is when it ends”, “Legends never die, they bury themselves alone”, “They say that love is blind… but today I have realized that it is also deaf”.

Now the singer recognized for songs like: “China”, “Adicto”, “Reloj”, “McGregor”, “Yesterday”, “Last time”, “Baby”, “Legend”, among others, returned to give what speak and this time not for musical reasons, since according to the information provided by the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, he will become a father, however, the mother is not Yailin and much less Karol G.

According to the information provided, after an investigation carried out by Tanya Charry, “Anuel will have the little baby that he wanted so much” and they revealed that the future mother published on social networks:

“Waiting for a princess! Counting down the days to finally know my greatest blessing. God knew what he was doing and he couldn’t have sent you at a better time. My joy every day is to feel your kicks and imagine you in my arms. I love you and can’t wait to meet you!”

Some time ago there was speculation about the possibility that Anuel had impregnated a woman named Melissa Vallecilla, who, according to the Puerto Rican television program, had had a relationship by the end of 2021, before they made their new relationship official Yailin and for the time when Karol G performed some concerts in Puerto Rico, where he even participated, surprising the Colombian.

Melissa Vallecita is the woman they say will be the mother of Anuel AA’s daughter. Photo taken from the Instagram profile of Melissa Vallecita

Univisión pointed out that the young woman is 28 years old and currently resides in Texas, she has Colombian parents and did a prenatal test, which she asked the Puerto Rican singer for, and confirmed 99% compatibility with the baby. Although the woman in question is not publicly known, according to the media outlet, she studied finance and is already seven months pregnant.

The future mother’s publication on Instagram already has more than 12,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments from people who send congratulatory messages for the arrival of the new member of the family. In her account, she has about 77,000 followers and has only made eight publications. In addition, in her description, she states that she does not have a Facebook, Twitter or Tik Tok page.

It is important to note that when the relationship between the renowned singer and Melissa Vallecilla was rumored, things did not end in the best way since a short time later, the relationship with Yailin ‘The most viral’ was confirmed, after it was revealed that the relationship between Anuel and Karol G came to an end.

This news comes when it was recently said that Yailin and Anuel’s intention was to become parents, where they even published a profile image on their respective social networks with a caricature of the two embracing, with a stork above them about to deliver a baby.

