Anuel AA will have a little baby: a woman in Houston confirms it with a pre-natal paternity test

In Univision and in El Gordo y la Flaca they have reported that Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend will be a father. But the stork did not visit him with his beloved Yailin La Más Viral, no. The reggaeton player apparently got a woman pregnant in Houston, who says she confirms the news because she also has a pre-natal paternity test in her possession.

Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, Yailin’s real name, is 19 years old and while this news went viral yesterday, now everyone has forgotten the real name and age of the teenager, because it seems that the reggaeton player was unfaithful to her. This information has been shared by the program hosted by Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan. In El Gordo y la Flaca they published the following: “Anuel will have the little baby she wanted so much 💗👸🍼 All the details this afternoon with @tanyacharry“.

Hello magazine! He also provided this information and said that the name of the baby’s alleged mother is Melissa Vallecilla, a Venezuelan who assured months ago that she had had an affair with him.

Due to Yailin’s publication on Instagram, it is also believed that the couple was aware of this situation. Could it be that Jorge knows about this situation and accepts it? It is striking that even though in the cartoon they do not seem to know if the baby is a boy or a girl, both appear dressed in pink.

