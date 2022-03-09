Anuel AA would still be in love with Karol G and this detail proves it

Carol G and Anuel AA They always caught the attention of the public. Since they began to collaborate on different musical themes that became a success, the audience has not stopped watching them and being interested in their lives.

Of course, this exposure increased even more when the interpreters decided to have something more than a friendship. That working relationship that they had from the beginning, ended up becoming a very passionate romance. Quickly, the lovers did not take long to show the love they had for each other on their social networks and also through music. In this way, they have given us very popular songs about their history.

And although there were plans for a future together and even dedication tattoos, the singers decided to take different paths. After being separated for a long time, they returned to their sentimental life. But will it be that where there was fire, ashes remain?

Does Anuel AA still have feelings for Karol G?

Although several months have passed since Anuel AA and Carol G They made the decision to separate, the truth is that the interpreters are still trending because of their love story. Fans are hopeful that they will return, and several events indicate that it could happen.

Recently, the singer became one of the most talked about topics on social networks. It all started when she decided to talk to her Instagram followers and started doing a Live. As expected, fans began to ask questions and the singer was not afraid to answer them. During a moment of the transmission, a follower wrote the following: “If you still love Karol G, touch your hair“.

Then, the reggaeton singer touches his hair. Some fans took this as a sign that he still has feelings for Bichota, other people just took it as a simple coincidence.

The truth is that Anuel already has a busy heart. After his separation from the singer, the interpreter began to live his single life again. It was thus that he met a mysterious girl. Is about Yailin The Most Viral. Although a few months ago she was quite unknown in the public eye, she is now one of the most famous young people. But who is this girl? She is an artist from the Dominican Republic who is 20 years old.

The girl is also dedicated to the world of music, although not as long ago as her partner. However, one of her songs became a hit on TikTok. This is Chivirka, which already accumulates more than 30 million views. would you like that Anuel AA and Carol G be a couple again?