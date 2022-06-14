Anuel AA’s alleged daughter is born just three days after her wedding to Yailin La Más Viral | Famous
Melissa Vallecilla, an apparent ex-partner of the 29-year-old artist, announced that gave birth to a girl This Monday, June 13.
The details of the birth of the alleged daughter of Anuel AA
According to Melissa Vallecilla’s Instagram account, the baby is called Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla.
The mother was the one who made the world known that Anuel AA’s supposed daughter was born, although in the caption of the images she shared she did not mention the rapper.
“Welcome my love. Thank you for bringing us so much happiness! We love you!” the woman wrote in a couple of images in which she is seen happily carrying her daughter in her arms lying in a hospital bed.
Several of his followers tagged Anuel AA in the post: “Why do people keep tagging the baby’s father? He knowsSaid one follower.
Last March 17 in The fat and the skinny It was revealed that Melissa Vallecilla was pregnant.
According to information that Tanya Charry presented at the time, when Vallecilla informed the singer that she was pregnant, he received the news in a good way, but asked for a prenatal paternity test.
The test came out 99.9 percent positive, according to the investigation of The fat and the skinny.
But when Anuel AA began his relationship with Yailin La Más Viral, things changed and he stopped communicating with Melissa Vallecilla, it was said on the show.
the puerto rican has not spoken publicly on the subject of his alleged paternity.
At the same time that the mother of her alleged daughter announced that the baby came into the world, Anuel AA landed in Ibiza, Spainwhere he begins a tour of Europe.
There were no guests at the nuptials, only four witnesses, including the communicator Prince Matías from Alofoke Radio, who shared a fragment of the ceremony on Instagram.
The now wife of the singer has also not issued any comment on the alleged paternity of her husband.
Just last Monday, June 7, Yailin La Más Viral, along with her now husband, said on ‘Alofoke radio show’ that she wanted to bring babies into the world with the singer.
“Of course”, he said into the talk, eliciting a nervous laugh from the artist.
What is known about the mother of the alleged daughter of Anuel AA
Melissa Vallecilla was born in Houston, Texas, and her parents are colombian. He lives in his hometown, studied finance and works in a finance company.
He met Anuel AA at a party hosted by rapper Drake that took place in Houston in September 2021.
The couple reportedly had a long-distance relationship for four months and saw each other in Miami and Houston.
At the beginning of last May, Vallecilla announced on Instagram that her baby would be a girl. Back then, Tanya Charry of The fat and the skinnyreported that the singer had returned to contact the mother of his alleged daughter after hearing the news.