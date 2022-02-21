Anuel AA’s car that could never drive Yailin La Más Viral

Anuel AA along with Yailin La Más Viral became the most controversial couple on social networks, as a group of fans after the announcement of their romance remembered Karol G and criticized the new love, but the most unusual thing about the case is that probably a car from her millionaire garage will never be used by the Dominican in her life. Read on and find out…

Anuel AA and Yailin The Most Viralrecently announced their courtship, news that caused a stir on social networks, because still many of his fans kept a certain illusion with the reconciliation between the king of trap and the Colombian singer Carol G.

However, time passed and the return of the couple whom they called “The Babies” never became a reality, even more so with the arrival of the Dominican who finally, according to what was said by the singer of the phrase “Royal Until Death”is the love of his life.

On the other hand, only the memories of what they lived together and the luxurious gifts they gave each other remain, among them. the millionaire cars that could be given on special dates and of which there is talk to date, because it is unknown what happened to them.

Regarding the famous “Bichota”stood out on several occasions with exclusive details, including the time he surprised him with a polaris slingshot what would I be valued at 30 thousand dollarsand who was baptized by Anuel AA What “The Batman Car”spectacular model very different from the rest that accompanies your extreme speed and off-road garage.

Karol G’s gift for Anuel AA

For now, it is unknown what happened to the expensive gift that the interpreter of “Mommy” he did a long time ago, and to continue in his garage, many fans claim that Yailin The Most Viral, I would never accompany the singer in his ex-girlfriend’s car. Amazing!

+ Watch the video that records the special moment when Karol G gives the “Batman Car” to the singer Anuel AA: