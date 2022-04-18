Anuel AA’s harsh comment against Karol G

The singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old is still focused on his romance with his Dominican colleague Yailin and on his musical career that rebounded after launching a collaboration with her called ‘Si tu me Busca’, which is already at the top of the most listened to in Spanish speaking.

Despite the fact that his romance with Yailin is solid and they even opened the doors of his luxurious apartment in Miami to People en Español magazine, Anuel AA has not yet closed his past with the singer Carol G and now he surprised everyone by dedicating a message to Bichota on social networks.

Anuel AA’s message against Karol G. Source: instagram @anuel

“I laugh, and then they say that I am the one who is stuck in the past. We are no longer in the times of before, I am not the one who is dedicating songs after so long, let me go in band that I without balls It has. And it is the only reaction of mine that they are going to have, “he wrote Anuel AA in their instagram stories.

At the same time, Anuel AA He ended his messages before his more than 27 million followers from all latitudes on the social network of the camera saying: “Think whatever you want to think and whatever it is that they are making you think. If people only knew. There they have news for all week”.

Everything indicates that Anuel AA was upset by the rumors that have been going around for a few weeks that the song ‘Se jodioto’ by Carol G It was dedicated to the breakup he had with the singer since he released a short time after they separated forever and with no chance of returning.