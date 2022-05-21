Anuel AA’s regret when seeing Yailin share the most delicious in her car

Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s fiancee, continues to talk about a recent video where she appears very well accompanied, showing the most delicious from a luxury Mercedes that the king of trap will surely regret. We show you…

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral They make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that People en Español Magazine gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all their fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that shook many, especially those who still remembered his previous romance with Karol G. marking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” He would give her cars just as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive van from a prestigious British automotive brand .

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km /h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

However, on social networks the singer was recorded from a Mercedes Benz Gle-Class black color, extraordinary sports SUV that offers a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, 429 horsepower plus an easy drive from advanced technology.

Singer’s Mercedes Benz Gle-Class

In the video, Yailin is seen away from Anuel AA accompanied by her best friend teaching a delicious meal in the comfort offered by this luxury vehicle, a moment that you can see in the following video and that Many assure that the king of trap will be lamenting after not being able to taste such a succulent dish.

+ Video of Yailin in the Mercedes Benz: