Anuel and Yailin appear on the cover of People en Español

In mid-January, the Puerto Rican singer Anuel and the urban Yailin the most viral made their love relationship public, and at the end of that same month, they confirmed their commitment. Since then, the couple has become one of the most controversial in entertainment.

Through a interview that they offered to the magazine People in Spanish, they made it more than clear that love is in the air, and that they love being in their “love bubble, having fun like children”. “We are like two boys together, I like my relationship because we are ourselves”, confirmed the Dominican.

The couple announced that they bought a house in Miami, which is being decorated to the taste of the two. Meanwhile they are residing in a rented house.

“With her I don’t have to hide in any way, or change anything,” confesses Anuel, to which Yailin smiles: “We both have a very toxic character!”

During the interview, People reported that Anuel was surprised by his brother who had just been released from prison. “He came out of prison like three days ago. Today I saw him and I felt super happy,” he revealed. “That is one of the best things that could have happened,” said Anuel.

The Puerto Rican singer was also imprisoned on April 3, 2016 in a federal prison in Puerto Rico, and said that during the 30 months he spent in detention, he learned many things, of these, the ones that are important in life.

The couple will be on tour during the year, and declared that their work will not be an obstacle to their relationship. “Many of the shows are going to coincide”Anuel affirmed, since several of the shows will be in some of the same cities.

For Anuel, living with Yailin in the city of Miami is a dream. “I feel happy, she is finally here, thank God and the visa process was faster than we thought,” said the reggaeton player.

how they met

They say that they started talking through the social network Instagram. Yailin was the first to exchange messages, to which the Puerto Rican replied. “I went to write to her on Instagram because I knew who she was, and at the time I went to write to her and she had already written to me, she had sent me a heart. And I knew that I had already crowned!”

They say that the first time they met in person Yailin was very nervous. Yailin expressed that the singer treats her like a queen, and she considers Anuel to be her love of her life. “It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person”, recognizes Yailin, who is in a process of adaptation in her new life in the United States.

Since their relationship came to light, the reggaeton player has filled the singer with luxuries and shows of affection.

“Dominicans and Puerto Ricans are neighbors, they are alike in many things, even in food,” says Anuel. The future Mrs. Gazmey will soon meet her partner’s son, Pablo, 7 years old. “My son is fine, he is in Puerto Rico with his mother. He still doesn’t know her because Yailin just arrived in Miami and the boy is in Puerto Rico because he studies there,” he says. “My son is the light of my eyes.”

The singers visualize themselves in the future having children. “Oh my God, let them be the ones that God sends here,” says Anuel, who assures that Yailin will be a great mother. “I like children, sometimes I sit with a boy or girl and time goes back. I feel small, I get like a boy to make conversation,” she says smiling.

Due to the criticism that the Dominican has received, Anuel has defended her tooth and nail from the cruel comments on social networks. “He does know who I really am. People only see what is seen on networks. It’s normal now. One gets up famous and goes to bed famous. I don’t even say it, but that’s how it is. One gets used to it “, says Anuel about the pressures that being under the spotlight brings. “Sometimes you want to not be so famous so you can do normal things,” says Yailin.

Although they have not yet set a date for the wedding, the couple seems to be living their honeymoon. Anuel confirmed that the Dominican is the best thing that has happened to him, that it gives him peace and happiness.