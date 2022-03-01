Anuel and Yailin are winning in the category “best couple of the year” at Billboard awards

Love has been present in the Latin music industry with some new couples that have become official through social networks, such as Yailin la Más Viral and Anuel AA, who meet positioned in the first place of the “best couple of the year”, award that will be granted by the production of the Billboard awards.

With 3,806 votes and less than four months of relationship, the Dominican and the Puerto Rican are above many couples who have years of unity and a reputation for being “the most loyal and in love couple”, such as Camilo and Evaluna.

Similarly, the case of Kim Loaiza and Juan Pantoja, who with more than 12 years of relationship, have 2,708 votes that so far places them in the second “best couple of the year”, despite the fact that in the delivery of the awards in 2021 were those who took the award with more than 50 percent of the votes.

Within the 21 couples who were nominated are: Bad Bunny and Gabriela, Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa, Rauw Alejandro and La Rosalía, Natty Natasha and Raphi Phina, Shakira and Gerald pique, among other couples who have caused a stir on social networks for the “flowered” that those lovers show themselves

So far the boyfriends who have the least amount of votes are Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sánchez, followed by J Balvin and Valentina.

On May 15, 2022, the public will know the “best couple of the year”, although the votes so far point to Anuel and Yailin keeping the throne.

+ About Anuel and Yailin

Between the urban exponents Anuel AA and Yailin, romance began to flourish last December through social networks, due to the different videos and photos that they themselves spread.

Despite the fact that it was news that the Puerto Rican confirmed in an interview with Rodner Figueroa, the followers and the media already smelled that the couple was bringing something in the love field with all the demonstrations of love that the couple showed in their accounts of Instagram.

After many sweet videos, the last thing the media knew was the marriage commitment that urban people apparently have.