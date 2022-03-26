Anuel attacks DJ for playing a Karol G song in an Orlando nightclub

If Anuel AA thought that the controversy over his estrangement from his new partner, ‘Yailin, the most viral’, was the worst thing that could happen to him these days, he was wrong. In a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a DJ played a song by his ex-partner Karol G, which caused a particular reaction, for which he was criticized. What happened? Here the details.

Enjoying the atmosphere of the place, the musician chatted with several friends. The DJ, who noticed the artist’s presence in the venue, did not hesitate to “entertain” him by placing several of his songs; In the words of the man, there were about 15 songs by the Puerto Rican that he played that day, until he decided to play one of Karol G.

What happened to Anuel and Yailin? Woman assures that the baby she is expecting is from Anuel AA Anuel AA presents his new trap single “McGregor”

It was ‘Mamiii’, one of the last successes of the Colombian along with Becky G, which the disc jockey assures was a request from the attendees and that “the public is the boss”. What was Anuel’s reaction? He threw a piece of ice at the person in charge of placing the music in that nightclub; The latter did not know who was responsible until they showed him a video where the artist is seen performing.

“My bad if I offended someone; Well, in this case I offended Anuel, but the public is in charge, ”explained the DJ after learning who his attacker had been. “I thought the man was more professional […] I did not expect that from an artist as great and famous as he is, “added the victim of the author of ‘La Jeepeta’.

The images were shared and viralized on social networks, where Internet users took it upon themselves to reproach the Puerto Rican’s attitude towards a subject of his ex-partner. “What an immature guy; she must be dying of laughter Karol G ”, comments a user; “It still hurts him… it’s obvious that he loves Karol and what hurts him the most is that she hasn’t forgiven him,” another person writes.