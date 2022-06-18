Anuel makes it clear that he cannot get Karol G out of his head and gives himself away in front of everyone

Several months have passed since Anuel and Karol G decided to end their romance, even the singer He suddenly married Yailin La Más Viral and it is even rumored that they wrote to the storkbut everything indicates that the Puerto Rican cannot get “La Bichota” out of his head.

And it is that he himself gave himself away, after in one of his most recent concerts, He mentioned her on stage, trying to rectify himself quickly and then mentioning his current partner.

Nevertheless, Anuel’s blunder was recorded and immediately became a topic of conversation, because after being wrong and having named his ex, many believe that where there was fire, ashes remain.

“Where are all those who love “La Bebeci… bebecitaaa”, said the Puerto Rican, who quickly fixed it alluding to his now wife, “where are those who shout for Chivirika”but his words did not go unnoticed and immediately generated intrigue.

As expected, Internet users did not overlook the detail and quickly They reacted in divided positions. Some, normalizing the video and asking for respect for her new relationship and others, affirming that she will never be able to forget Karol, who was the great love of her life.

