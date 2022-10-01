Anuel says that he unlinked his manager because he detected “suspicious activities in the finances”

After the lawsuit filed by Anuel’s manager, Frabián Elí Carrión, was made public, alleged breach of contract the artist issued a statement in which he stated that he found “suspicious activity in finances”.

Yailin’s husband “the most viral” described the demand in his belt as “an unfounded legal action”.

“I recently found out that after removing my former manager from all my bank accounts due to suspicious financial activity and after starting a forensic audit of all financial transactions and activities, my former manager filed a legal action without foundation, manipulating reality against me,” says part of the letter published by the Puerto Rican media outlet Primera Hora.

The “God of the trap” said that his legal and financial team is working to find out the scope of the “financial discrepancies they are uncovering”.

“I hope to use the legal process that he himself started to avoid returning all the money that my auditors question, both labor and personal. My attorneys and forensic audit team are working to illuminate the full scope of these financial discrepancies that we are now uncovering.”

Frabián Elí Carrión, who is the CEO of the company Real Hasta la Muerte, LLC, sued the artist in the judicial system of the state of Florida after he took away access to bank accounts and in a clear break in the employment relationship. and friendship, indicates the Metro Puerto Rico newspaper.

The document was presented on the program “I know everything” and says that in 2016 the career of Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago due to the sentence of 30 months in prison for illegal possession of a weapon and during that time the manager continued to believe in the singer while working for him without receiving any payment.

At another point, it says that Frabián Eli was added as a member of the company and has been CEO since 2019, however, on August 20, Anuel unilaterally terminated the contract and the manager was removed from the company account so that he would not had control of the artist’s finances.

According to the lawsuit, Frabrián and Anuel had an exclusive management agreement for the ragpicker’s career for seven years, that is, until 2026.