Anuel would have been deceived by Yailin as a joke of the singer

In recent days, the names of Anuel AA and Yailin have been heard more than usual, this is because they are one of the most controversial couples in entertainment today, all because of the singer’s love past, which includes the artist Karol G.

After spending a few days in private, going out to make their relationship official and finally announcing that they were forming a family, all their fans do nothing but keep an eye on their social networks, especially since it is through them that they both publish their relationship. in what are obviously his most romantic and tender moments.

Just as Yailin has recently done, who, through a ‘post’ on her Instagram, showed her followers the last gift that Anuel gave her on her honeymoon, which is a romantic and tender decoration on the room where they are.

(See also: [Video] Anuel and Yailin sang a song that they released and the reaction of the public is unmissable)

Although at first many praised the romantic gesture he had with his wife, many assured that it was something he had already done with Karol G. However, it seems that, with each passing day, the couple cares less about the bad comments and the criticism and even show that they are completely in love and that they enjoy their day to day.

So much so that in her TikTok profile, the Dominican has decided to play a funny prank on Anuel with an alleged infidelity, the video is really short, but in it you can see the couple as if they were going to take a ‘selfie’, In those, a text message arrives to the ‘influencer’ that says: “You’re with Anuel, I wanted to see you before you leave.”

Read Also













While the Puerto Rican read the entire message, he tried to get closer to the camera to clearly read what he was saying, seeing Yailin trying not to burst out laughing. Given this, the comments of the fans who mentioned “emojis” of laughter could not be missing, but it was also to be expected that there would be comments where they again named the musician’s ex-girlfriend, Karol G.

“Put a message on Karol G and run to her,” wrote one user. However, it is common for the new married couple to receive these types of messages and to ignore them completely, since it is something they have talked about in recent interviews, where they confess that they are no longer affected by it, because at At the beginning Yailin was the one who suffered the most due to the comparisons and criticism she received, not only for her body, but also for her hair, attitudes and even for her way of singing. Since many Karol G fans often compared her to the relationship that the paisa had had with the Puerto Rican.

Watch the video of the moment here: