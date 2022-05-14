Anxiety, a pathology also visible in gait

Anxiety, a pathology that is also visible in gait: in fact, those who suffer from anxiety move in a specific way

In today’s society, anxiety is unfortunately one of the most common emotions one can experience. Many suffer from it in a light and specific form, and are able to understand the cause. By intervening on this, anxiety almost always disappears. In this sense, if taken this way, anxiety is a good stimulus: it represents an effective response that our body gives when the external environment threat.

At other times, and unfortunately the cases of this genus are on the rise, especially after the covid, the anxiety can be generalized, that is, with causes that are not immediately perceptible. In this case, anxiety begins to pervade all aspects of our life and we often end up dragging it with us, more and more heavily, for a long time.

Anxiety, especially that of this second type, has symptoms specific, being able to configure itself as a real pathology. The symptoms of an anxious person are physical symptoms that betray their anxious nature on the outside. A recent study showed that this state would even affect the way we have of to walk.

You might also be interested in -> Lunch on the beach? Rosemary focaccia is for you

Anxiety is also visible from the gait: it is impossible to hide it

The study was carried out on just under a hundred participants. After completing a test on their anxiety level, they were asked to walk for two minutes. The ground on which they walked alternated between solid stretches and stretches soft, straight stitches and curved stitches. The detection was carried out using automatic sensors.

You might also be interested in -> Heart health: you can keep it under control thanks to this diet

The data collected speak for themselves: not only those who have anxiety walk differently from those who do not, but the anxious ones also seem to walk in a similar way to those elderly who, due to age, fear falling. Their gait is often frenetic, they continually turn their heads right to left, their eyes are extremely mobile, and the sole of the foot does not rest completely on the ground. They often change direction slightly and have a hard time turning.

Such strong evidence could be used in the study of those who do not recognize they have anxiety, because it could be a wake-up call.