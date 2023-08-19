Anxiety and depression lead to suicidal thoughts in Chihuahuas: SS

State officials from the State Secretariat of Health announced that throughout the state, and especially in Ciudad Juárez, the rate of these emotional illnesses is very high.

Officials from the State Secretariat of Health declare that emotional illnesses, such as depression, anxiety, as well as thoughts of death and suicide, overwhelm the residents of the state and of Juárez.

From January to July 2023, Javier González Herrera, director of the Chihuahuan Mental Health Institute (Ichisam), announced that 37,784 mental health consultations were registered in the state, with the age group with the highest number of applicants being 30 to 49 years old, followed by 20 to 29 years and the third had an age of 50 to 59 years.

During the same period, 2,369 people in Ciudad Juárez were seen for anxiety, 1,627 for depression and 385 for suicide risk, for a total of 4,381 people.

He said, in 2022, 64,000 people in the state were given psychological counseling for depression and anxiety care, which are the most critical conditions that lead to thinking and suicide.

He said it is surprising that men outnumber women in terms of suicides, to the point of four to one, but with regard to counselling, the female population notoriously outnumbers the male population, which means they Most want help.

The expert expressed that biopsychosocial factors are those that lead to suicide, including poverty, lack of education and opportunities, violence and insecurity; Meanwhile, Ciudad Juárez has a particular peculiarity due to the existence of a floating population, as migration contributes to create an emotional imbalance in the individual which, at that time, leads them to commit suicide.

However, he cautioned, the suicide rate is unpredictable.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) shows that the state of Chihuahua records a suicide rate of 14.0 per 100,000 residents, more than double the national rate of 6.2 per 100,000 residents.

The suicide rate was 8.5 in 2019, rising to 10.3 in 2020, 12.8 in 2021, and 14.0 per 100,000 residents by 2022.

González Herrera indicated that Ichisam is a decentralized public body that is in charge of the rectory and regulations on mental health in various hospitals in Chihuahua and that day its employees carried out an activity to improve the service.

The intent of the working groups, he said, is to improve the flow of information that exists between health centers and hospitals, with the institute striving to improve the method by which they communicate so that it is more efficient and faster to search. , in the shortest possible time, the information that is necessary to prepare statistics on what is happening in the state and in the municipalities.

He said that based on the data, the institute should be in charge of formulating public policy actions that are needed to deal with potential cases of mental illness and prepare prevention programs.

Ultimately, it is about improving the quality of care, communication between the institution and the first and second level instances, because the fundamental vision is prevention, and the only way to make it effective is to know what is happening in the health center and Hospital, he said.

He pointed out that the most important program is actually aimed at the prevention of the occurrence of suicide, in which suicide is not a disease, but a consequence of one or more diseases that may lead a person to decide to overcome their illness. Is. life.

He further said, what is done is to coordinate various health instances, civil society organizations (OSCs) and businesses to specifically take this action.

Rogelio Covarrubias Gil Lamadrid, Medical Director of the Northern Region, said that mental illnesses mainly occur at a young age and it is necessary to understand that they seek permanent solutions to temporary problems as a result of psychological changes.

«Young people want to end it, they want a definitive solution to a problem that is temporary and we have a huge responsibility to reduce these disorders and the resulting suicidal thoughts… rather than resorting to romanticism and grammar He said, “We want to end suicide, we have an obligation to give you commas.”

He asked people to highlight mental illnesses to end the stigma as no one is immune from suffering from them and if they remain silent, they get taken advantage of.

In case someone with this problem is detected, he requests that they help him seek help at health centers where there are trained staff to guide him on how to deal with the problem.