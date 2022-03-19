If you run up and down during the day, you often have to deal with accumulated fatigue and stress in the evening.

We therefore find ourselves so exhausted that we cannot, paradoxically, fall asleep. Sometimes you are even taken with stomach cramps and pains. Before resorting to drugs, we could try the traditional remedies that Mother Nature makes available to us.

Since Roman times

Well, anxiety and stomach ache could be forgotten with a herbal tea made from a plant native to the Middle East, which has truly surprising properties. We are talking about anise. It is an ancient remedy, just think that, as Pliny the Elder recounts, it was used by the Romans for indigestion, as a sleeping pill and to fight skin aging.

The reasons are to be found in the large amount of beneficial substances that this plant contains. It is in fact very rich in fiber, calcium, iron, sodium and magnesium. The latter mineral plays a fundamental role in the functioning of muscles and nerves, as reported by various studies. Therefore, its sedative and calming action would considerably reduce the stomach ache from stress and the feeling of anxiety that assails us at the end of the day. Furthermore, the digestive properties of anise are known to many, so much so that various digestives are based on this plant.

Anxiety and stomach ache could be forgotten forever by drinking this herbal tea every night

Preparing the herbal tea is very simple. Just infuse 1 g of anise seeds in 250 ml of boiling water. We leave the seeds about ten minutes to release their substances to the water. Then we filter with a colander. We can sweeten it all with a teaspoon of honey. Constant intake before bedtime would allow us to enjoy a good, relaxing and restorative sleep and reduce agitation and abdominal pain, promoting relaxation.

Be careful, however, not everyone can take this drink. In fact, anise is a highly caloric vegetable. For this reason it is not recommended for all those who have to stick to a low calorie diet. It is also not recommended for pregnant women. Finally, it is best not to take it if you suffer from allergies, as the seeds of this plant could exacerbate adverse reactions.

Remember that traditional remedies can never replace medical prescriptions.

