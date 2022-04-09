Anxiety and stress, the consequences of Covid-19 on mental health

The impact of the pandemic on the mental health it is not yet clear and there are still no in-depth studies that allow us to have a more accurate idea of ​​the consequences.

Research on the subject continues steadily and is limited to experiences which, at least for the moment, can be traced back to the situation we are experiencing. As has happened following other major epidemics, such as Ebola, it is likely that in the coming months and years we will see the growing demand for psychosocial interventions.

For this reason nationally it is proceeding to build mental health programs with new investments entirely dedicated to this type of service. The effects on mental health are not directly linked to Covid-19 but also to the living conditions that have undergone major changes in a drastic and sudden way. Let’s think for example of effects on economic growththe job loss or the changes to the daily routine that each of us was used to. Numerous studies show that the loss of work productivity is one of the main factors determining the poor mental health.

Studies on the impact of the emergency on mental health

To better understand these effects, the National Gemini Registry (RNG) has initiated a series of surveys on the twin population. The surveys were organized over the course of a year and with the aim of assess the impact on daily life and onpsycho-emotional balance.

Preliminary data, published on April 22, 2021, showed a strong variability in the response to the pandemic situation. If we consider the test results on 2700 twinswith a’average age of 45 years and for the 64% womenAnd 878 families with twin children minors of average age 9 years, we can see the first important data. About 85% had no symptoms from Covid-19, as well as none of their cohabitants, but showed evident states of perceived stress and manifested anxious and depressive symptoms. 75% maintained contact with friends and relatives, during the lockdown, through messages and video calls. 4% showed great concern for their physical and mental health, while 13% said they often experienced moments of sadness.

These are preliminary data which, however, make us understand how much people have felt the pressure caused by the pandemic situation, even when they have not suffered the infection and none of their acquaintances tested positive for Covid-19.

Anxiety and stress, what to do to counter them

Remedies for anxiety and stress they must always be followed and guided by a doctor capable of analyzing the situation and understanding the best way to intervene based on the characteristics of the patient.

First it is essential to learn a recognize the symptoms. Realizing that something is wrong is the first step in activating a series of behaviors that allow you to take care of mental health.

Fatigue and tiredness, low mood, agitation, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, irritability, are part of the symptoms that our mind sends us and that we must learn to listen and not underestimate, especially when they appear together with headaches, stomach pain, colitis, nausea and other ailments that allow us to understand that something is wrong with our body.