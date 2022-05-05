Anxiety, body judgment, alcohol problems and toxic relationships: Adele and the constant redemption

Adele, in February 2022 when she received the Brit Award for album of the year for 30, at the O2 Arena in London (REUTERS / Peter Cziborra)

Fans who thought to see her on Monday at the MET gala were somewhat disappointed, but she had already announced it. She remains focused on preparations for her Las Vegas residency which will close sometime this year. Adele He confirmed it in February to presenter Graham Norton on his show: “It has to be now; 100%. I have other plans for next year, Imagine if I had to cancel everything because of a pregnancy?

Recovered from a last mental setback, she assured then that wants to have more children. Also that he understands that perhaps you should stop being so jealous of your privacy: “I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It’s tiring to constantly turn on and off. Sometimes I’ll disappear for a while musically, but maybe you can see some of me from time to time and I don’t have to completely hide all the time anymore.”

Adele, cigarette in hand, before fame

It is that as soon as he knew world fame, the singer and composer born on May 5, 1988 in Tottenham, London, as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, She was exposed to all kinds of comments about her life, her intimacy, her physical appearance, her decisions and her partners –Is she thinner? Is she fatter? Did she break up again? Is she with another toxic? Why did she cancel another show?–: it was logical that at some point he would get tired even of his fans.

For this Englishwoman with a powerful voice, music came naturally from the beginning: at the age of four she was already singing for her mother, imitating the soulful color of Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James. It was not an easy childhood. her mother, Penny Adkins, had her when she was 18 and had just moved in with her father into public housing when he left them. Adele was only a few months old and Penny sacrificed her career as a guitarist and singer to pay the bills. But she played at her house, and the two took refuge in old jazz standards and Spice Girls hits as part of their daily routine.

“I never knew what a father should do, because I didn’t have one” ever said about Marcthat man who appeared from time to time to take her to the zoo, usually drunk, and without ever contributing much. He managed to forgive him many years later and accompanied him in his last days, when he died of liver cancer at the age of 57.

Adele and her mother, Penny

Meanwhile, his career flourished, always split from his private life. At the same age that her mother became pregnant, Adele got her first contract, in part because Penny insisted that she study at the School of Drama and Technology. From the room covered in Spice posters they shared with a friend of Penny’s in West Norwood, Adele recorded two songs that she uploaded to Myspace, the social network that in those years was at the forefront of music and pop culture. A producer from the XL record company listened to her, and that’s how her first stroke of luck came to him: she made her first collaborations and started working on his debut album, 19, which was published when I had just celebrated them, in 2007.

From then on everything was meteoric; television, shows, and songs written by a teenager at number one in the British charts. Less than a year later, in 2008, she became the first artist to receive the Brit Awards Critics’ Choice and in the disclosure of the BBC’s annual music survey. In January he released his second single, Chasing Pavements, just a few months after its debut. The track was second on the UK charts for four weeks in a row and the entire album entered the Times Essentials story. That March she signed a contract with Columbia to enter the American market. He had not turned 20 and was an international phenomenon.

Adele, her ex Simon Konecki and their son Angelo for a walk in Anaheim, California (Grosby)

The story is dizzying, epic falls and redemptions. In May 2008 he began his first tour, An Evening with Adele. But shortly after got married and canceled the tour. She would later tell Nylon magazine that she was ungrateful and couldn’t believe what she had done: “I was drinking too much alcohol and that was the basis of my relationship with that boy. I couldn’t bear to be without him and I didn’t think twice, I got off everything “ . He still refers to that stage as his first crisis, that of early age.

Anxiety attacks and problematic alcohol use that perhaps the abandoned father she lost last May ended up bequeathing her, made a dent in her character as much as the precocious desire to form a traditional family and find a man who loved her forever, a man who would not leave. Although of course things are never that simple. She recently told Vogue that only after years of therapy was he able to understand that indecision is worse than bad decisions and that anxiety is something he had to make friends with: “I learned many tools to deal with it, but also how to let it pass. I realised that anxiety gets worse when you try to get rid of it.”

Adele’s latest video clip, Easy on me

At the 2009 Grammys, Adele sang for the first time in front of a worldwide audience. Chasing Pavements and took two awards in a list that so far harvest fifteen. The success seemed unstoppable, but so did the aggressive comments. She had arrived on the red carpet with the approval of two of her compatriots with more weight in Fashion: advised by none other than the editorial director of Vogue, Anna Wintourand escorted by the editor of the American edition, Hamish Bowles.

But even that was not enough. The public and many tabloids saw – and criticized – her physical appearance before giving in to her voice. The missing karl lagerfeld He said it without euphemisms: “The sensation of the moment is Adele. She’s a little too overweight, but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice.” She responded with logic and height: “ I never wanted to look like the models on magazine covers. I represent a majority of women who don’t fit those parameters and I’m very proud of that.” , said. The then Chanel designer had to apologize publicly, but the cruelty never stopped.

Adele’s radical physical change added controversy, as if she did not own her body

Not even three years ago, when lost 45 kilos thanks to the Stirt diet (based on the consumption of sirtuin enzymes or SIRS – for its acronym in English, Silent Information Regulators –, contained in foods such as coffee, dark chocolate, olive oil, parsley, nuts and red wine) and a daily exercise routine with weights. So many charged her not to accept her body as much as she said, because, if she accepted herself, she had to stay fat. As if she, because she is a public figure, could not decide autonomously about that figure. As if her body wasn’t hers.

So that there were no doubts, Adele had to sit down at the end of last year in Oprah’s living room and clarify: “I was for body positivity before and I am now. I’m sorry if my body change made anyone feel bad. And I feel bad that some have felt horrible about themselves for this, but it’s not my job to validate anyone on their physical appearance or their weight… I have my own problems!”

Adele on February 8, 2022 when arriving at the Brit Awards that took place in London (REUTERS / Tom Nicholson)

In fact, she was also there to talk about her anxiety disorders and what her divorce from the businessman and philanthropist had cost her. Simon Koneckiewith whom he had his son in 2012 Angelo and from whom he parted ways after a decade. For him he wrote the song Water Under the Bridge, from his album 25, which tells the story of the beginning of their relationship, in 2011: “It’s about how things got very serious all of a sudden and how that sometimes scares a little bit,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. until we realized that that had to be okay, that when you feel something like that you want it to last as long as possible”.

They made the courtship official at the beginning of 2012 and six months later, the singer of easy on me She announced on her website that she was pregnant: “I wanted you to know from me, obviously we are happy and we ask that you respect our privacy at this very special time.” She would later reveal that suffered from postpartum depression Y panic attacks despite the fact that the arrival of her son gave her, for the first time, “a real purpose” to her life. Or maybe just because of that: now she was no longer alone in the world with her problems.

Adele with her new partner, sports manager Rich Paul (Grosby)

In her recent interview with Vogue, she said that what hurt her the most about her divorce – she secretly married Konecki in 2017 – which ended a year ago, was Angelo’s suffering, who is 9 years old today: “I feel like I have to explain to him who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his life to seek my own happiness. I know it’s something that made him very unhappy at times and it’s a very big wound for me that I don’t know if he’s ever going to heal.”

For that, for him and so that he can understand today or when he is older why he did it and who he really is, He recorded his latest album, 30, which lives as a rebirth: It had been six years since he edited any and he spent the last three in the care of his son, in his new house in Beverly Hills, where he went through forty as a neighbor of Jennifer Lawrence. And again while she postponed and canceled shows due to the pandemic, many attributed it to her health and even they said he would never perform in public again. That is why each song of this 30 that arrived for his almost 34, also tastes like victory.

Adele with Rich Paul on February 20, 2022 during the NBA All-Star game. ”He is the only person (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

now says that the best formula with Angelo was simply not lying to him: that he knows that she always does her best and that sometimes she is too broken, but that she also has a capacity as enormous as her voice to recover. And that he loves him above all things.

In his last interview, confirmed his relationship with the sports manager rich paul –”the only person with whom I do not feel anxious, nervous or strange”– also gave an explanation for the delay in his public reappearance that so many of his fans expected this week: “From the outside everything looks very easy, but it takes time to recharge.” And in reality, perhaps that is the true secret of success and even of the drama that she excites in Adele’s voice: she seems almighty, but she is barely human.

