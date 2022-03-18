anxiety causes insomnia

Santiago Lorente, specialist doctor in Neurophysiology at the HLA Montpellier Clinic.

The world sleep day it’s a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including, of course, medicine. It is organized by the world sleep society and aims to decrease the burden of sleep problems in society through a better prevention and management of sleep disorders. On this day it is intended to promote research and treatment of symptoms of sleep deprivationa problem that, if not detected in time, can cause serious problems for both physical and mental health.

Nowadays, many people do not get enough rest for the number of hours required to have a restful sleep. It is estimated that an adult needs between seven and eight hours of sleep to restore the body’s functions. But what does it mean to sleep well? There is a lot of misinformation about this mystery. And this is where the medical specialty of Clinical Neurophysiology plays a very important role, which is dedicated to the assessment of the nervous system of patients.

Santiago Lorentea specialist in Neurophysiology at the HLA Montpellier Clinic, points out that “on many occasions, the population is not aware that they have a sleep quality problem until he hears about the importance of it.” Sleep is a fragmented process in cycles, and each of them must have an adequate depth structure. Each cycle consists of an initial NREM portion and ends with a REM episode. “You begin to sleep in a superficial state and go deeper until you reach deep and restorative sleep, which ends with the appearance of REMa phenomenon that breaks the dynamics of NREM, in which the brain acquires high functionality and whose function has to do with the purification of memories or the consolidation of memory”, he explains.

The dream process

The NREM/REM process repeats approximately every hour and a half, and when it ends it always leaves the subject awake or nearly awake, however, they can fall back asleep normally. It is during this awakening that the patient can be alarmed, since another different problem intervenes: thought. “Any waking up for more than five or ten minutes it is perceived as long by the patient, some see the hours of the night go by, but between the awakenings they have been able to fit normal cycles, so they do not necessarily suffer from a significant sleep disorder. The problem arises if these awakenings are very prolonged and this extension has more to do with the concern about the next day’s performance, the problems of daily life or muscle pain, for example, “says Lorente.

Therefore, it is important that the patient can relativize the presence of awakenings. According to the specialist, “there are patients who simply find this explanation a great help; One factor that aggravates and perpetuates insomnia is giving disproportionate importance to the physiological fact of waking up. The most identifiable cause of insomnia is anxietyand in the case of these patients the most useful thing is to attack insomnia without losing sight of this premise”. If the problem persists, the pharmacological treatment recommended by the specialist is a tool that can help patients, but always in a transitory way, because if it is taken continuously or the dose is increased it can cause worse problems and it will not be possible to have it in the case of appearance of new episodes.

Also, quality sleep prevents alterations in the nervous, endocrine and immune systems that will lead to other complications associated with degenerative diseases. There are also other factors that affect the quality of sleep, such as circadian regulation (our internal “clock”) or homeostatic control (the previous time we have spent awake).

Polysomnography studies the different sleep variables depending on the type of patient: recording of brain activity, breathing, heart rate, muscle activity and oxygen levels in the blood while sleeping. “The changes produced by sleep in brain activity are greater than those produced by many pathologies and are recorded by means of the encephalogram. Through this technique it is possible to check whether the patient is asleep and the level of depth of sleep, along with other variables such as eye movement and muscle tone”, indicates the doctor.

The most frequent pathology in the Neurophysiology consultation is sleep apnea, in whose study all of the above is recorded, plus the possible abnormal patterns in breathing during the sleep stage; the flow of oxygen through the nose and mouth, the respiratory movement of the chest and abdomen, snoring, and oxygen saturation. In other cases, other problems may appear, such as involuntary movements of the limbs. One of the most prevalent disorders is restless leg syndrome., the urge to move the legs when trying to sleep, as well as the tingling or burning sensation. In addition, sleep studies are also used for the evaluation and diagnosis of epilepsy.

The specialty of Neurophysiology maintains a close relationship with other specialties, with Neurology and Traumatology being the ones that require the most tests, including encephalograms, electromyograms and evoked potentials. The area of ​​current development within the specialty contemplates monitoring techniques in the operating room to avoid damage to the nerve cords that may be involved during the surgical activity.