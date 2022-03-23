Anxiety? Eliminate these foods and you will see that everything will work out

Anxiety? Eliminate these foods and you will see that it will get better: tips to prevent malaise from increasing due to food and drink.

That ofanxiety is a disorder that afflicts many people, especially in the modern era where the rhythms are crazy and the pressure is sky high; depending on the case, it can be more or less serious and in any case those who think they suffer from it should first of all consult a specialist doctor.

To avoid having this nuisance and try to be more ‘calm’, however, you can avoid the abuse (and not necessarily the elimination, unless indicated by the doctors) of food and drink than with theirs substances could accentuate our ailment; here’s what they are.

Anxiety? Eliminate these foods and you will see that it will get better: foods and drinks that can be annoying

There are several foods and drinks (as FidelityHouse reports) that anxiety sufferers could avoid in order to get better; the diet does not replace the intervention of a specialist doctor who, on a case by case basis, will advise the patient what is best to do, but could be an excellent ally.

Obviously, caffeine doesn’t help: drinking too much coffee or other drinks with this substance could only increase our agitation. In this case, you can drink one less coffee and one more herbal tea or chamomile.

Also check i sugar levels in our body: ingesting too much (being among other things very present in the foods we consume) can lead to various heart problems, fatigue and even mood swings. As usual, never overdo it.

Also an alcohol abuse can further accentuate anxiety disorders, as well as creating other damage to our body (such as dehydration, increased heart rate and hypersensitivity); in addition, one organ that is damaged by alcohol abuse, a practice absolutely to be avoided, is the liver.

According to a study dairy products could also accentuate anxiety, although this is not certain; certainly, many adults are lactose intolerant, and also have difficulty digesting casein.

As always, with a balanced and healthy diet, without necessarily giving up something, you can feel good; in case of ailments it is however It is always necessary to contact specialist doctors and, if you also want to intervene on food, in parallel with a dietician.