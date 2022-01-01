Anxiety for the new year? Here’s how to fix it

Is the new year coming up and does that make you particularly anxious? Don’t worry, this is a fairly common and easily solved problem.

There are now a few hours to go until the new year arrives and this tends to create expectations that for many people are a good omen but which for others translate into loads of stress that are difficult to bear. All that, it tends to generate a certain anxiety which can lead to living badly at this particular time of the year.

A moment that, on the other hand, should be lived with the right expectation but also with a certain dose of tranquility. So let’s find out what New Year’s anxiety depends on and how to take action to eliminate it once and for all.

Anxiety for the new year: causes and solutions

The transition to the new year is usually full of expectations and balance sheets on the past one. A way of acting that arises almost automatically and that can lead to unpleasant thoughts about what has been or anxious about the future.

All this with the sad consequence of approaching this moment full of anxiety, ending up feeling tired and frustrated instead of enthusiastic and full of energy to spend.

READ ALSO -> Has your candida gotten worse? What it depends on and how to fix it

Going to the most common causes it is important to focus on the balances that inevitably arise over time. Budgets that most of the time can be negative, especially if the previous year had started with a long list of good intentions never realized.

At the same time, you may be afraid of facing new failures, of seeing your expectations drop about the many things postponed to the new year. Problems to which the normal anxiety that one has towards the unknown is usually added. An unknown that is obviously only in our mind since the new year is usually made up of days already programmed and very similar to those experienced in the previous one.

How to act then? The first thing to do is try to avoid setting too many goals to achieve. Losing weight, changing jobs, finding a partner, choosing a new look, moving house … Whatever your goals are, they won’t all be achieved in the first few days. Taking care of one at a time can therefore be a good way to avoid anxiety and to focus properly on one goal at a time.

At the same time, the load of expectations that arises should also be limited. This way you will avoid feeling overwhelmed and fear of not making it. There are in fact 12 months to live and in which you can make your dreams come true and this should be the only thought on which to focus your attention.

By acting in this way, the anxiety for the new year will begin to subside and, by including some fun and perceptible elements as rewards, it can even be transformed into trepidation for what will be. In this sense just organize a dinner with friends, choose a gift to be delivered in the first days of the new year and treat yourself to some sweets despite the imminent diet, they can be positive elements to focus on.

READ ALSO -> Sudden vision problems? Here’s what it could be