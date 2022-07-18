“Anxiety has always been part of my daily life”: Camila Cabello opens up about her mental health

After ten years of career started very young, Camila Cabello opens, in her music and in interview, on her mental health.

“I feel like a psycho sometimes […] I don’t trust what I feel. On Instagram, I write that everything is fine.” In her song “Psychofreak”, from her latest album Familia, Camila Cabello opens up a lot about the thoughts that cross her mind. Sometimes dark thoughts, full of anguish and anxiety, reflections of the pressure that the young 25-year-old singer has been under since she became famous. In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she confides in her career and this mental health with which she now tries to be more transparent.

Camila Cabello suffers from anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder. For ten years, she experienced these troubles in silence and in the shadows only, even though the light was constantly shined on her. If it needs to be reminded, Cabello was discovered at just 15 years old, while she was casting for X Factor in the United States. Fan of the group One Direction, she followed exactly the same path as her idols. The jury of the show did not wish to keep her as a solo artist but created a group of five talented young girls to make it a girl band capable of selling millions of albums. Fifth Harmony was born. But Camila Cabello left the group in 2016, to everyone’s surprise, to pursue her career alone.

Learn to be vulnerable

If she gives herself so much in her last album, it is therefore to put everything flat. But it was not easy to be so vulnerable. “It’s like when you tell a boy you like him, the next minute you’re like, ‘Oh my god, why did I say that? It was so stupid.’” Above all, if the singer decided to open up more, it was because she realized that talking could change things for other people as it had been the case for she.

“Anxiety has always been part of my daily life. I had it all the time and every six months it got really incapacitating. And then I started talking to my friends about it and I realized that we all have our problems, thatwe are all a bit crazy but when that prevents you from carrying out your relations and that you are more often in bad states than in good ones, then you have to go to therapy. And that’s what I needed.”

Camila Cabello shares her thoughts and opinions on many topics on her social media for her fans. But she is not fooled. She also knows that these means of communication also contribute to this feeling of anxiety that characterizes her. So sometimes she cuts everything. To start over again.

