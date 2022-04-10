“Any job you have to do is welcome”

the cuban actor Erdwin Fernández Collado, who arrived in the United States in Januaryassured that he is not afraid of work and that he is willing to do anything else to live, even if it is far from a stage.

Erdwin, son of the prestigious actors Nilda Collado and Erdwin Fernández, reported on his Facebook wall that many friends and followers wonder what he will do now away from Cuba, where he developed a large part of his acting career.

“They ask me: ‘When do we see you in theaters? They tell me: ‘Fight. You’re going to make it!'” he said.

The artist wanted to share aspects of his life and his family history, to respond to some malicious people who, as a joke, have told him that in Miami he will have to work carrying boxes or in construction.

She remembered that her paternal grandmother, named María Luisa (Magüe), was a seamstress and worked very hard sewing.

“He came to Havana with my little father, and with his work he became the artist he is. He rented an apartment, where we were born, and he paid for my father’s tuition. He dressed him, he dressed us, and he was made by the artist who now everyone remembers, in addition to the talent that God gave him,” he stressed.

As for her maternal grandparents, Delia Diaz (Manena) and José Manuel, they didn’t have it easy either. She in a candy factory, and he with his cardboard box business, “made my mother the educated, kind and talented woman that she was,” she stressed.

“Why is there so much prejudice about working? My family taught me that work, whatever it is, is wonderful, and they made my parents and me who we are. I’m not afraid of life. Any work I have to do apart from to act welcome. It’s what they taught me, “he stressed.

Erdwin told those who believe they offend him by telling him that he may not be able to continue acting, that he will always remain the same artist, and as such he does not despise any other work.

“Many of you carry boxes, work in construction, or are retired and for me, for us they are just as important. Therefore, without fear: to work!”, he concluded.

The actor congratulated his wife Adriana on her birthday, who left Cuba with him.

In March, he thanked the reception he has had in Miami, where he has been able to see “wonderful people working a lot.”

“A night at the Trail Theater with Dianelis Brito and Mijail Mulkay, who had the delicacy to take me on stage and say beautiful things about me. THANK YOU,” he said.

Erdwin was happy to be reunited with old friends from acting.

“Carlos Otero, the first to worry about me. Tony Cortés, Bernardito Menéndez, Armando Tomey, La Casa de Maca, Lucila Granados, Sandra Marpez, Chano Isidrón and many more,” he listed.

In his last years in Cuba, Fernández had been openly critical of the government.

For this reason, he was called to account by the Ministry of Culture, where they warned him that they read all his publications on social networks and were finding out if he was paid.

“The problem is that everything you say is considered to be a mercenary of the empireeven criticize an economic measure,” he said on host Alexander Otaola’s show, in his first statements after arriving in Miami.