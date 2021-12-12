any news about the Matrix game?

After the confirmation that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be among the presenters of Game Awarsds 2021, the number of stars who will take part in the ceremony is increasing. AND Geoff Keighley further fuels the expectations of fans by confirming the participation of two great actors.

Keanu Reeves And Carrie Anne-Moss, protagonists of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections at the cinema, they will in fact be present at the Game Awards 2021. For Reeves it is also a return to a prestigious videogame stage after his famous appearance at theE3 2019 aimed at promoting its inclusion of Cyberpunk 2077. Being an event strictly focused on video games, the participation of the two stars may not be at all casual in light of the recent leak relating to the existence of The Matrix Awakens made in Unreal Engine 5.

The mysterious project, described as “an experience in Unreal Engine“, was discovered within the database of the PSN by some dataminers, complete with logo and detailed background image. That Reeves and Anne-Moss have been called to TGA 2021 with the aim of revealing to the world the existence of the possible new game centered on the famous film franchise? To find out the whole truth all that remains is to tune in to the Twitch channel of Everyeye to follow with us the marathon for the Game Awards 2021 from 3 pm on December 9th.