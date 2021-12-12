News

any news about the Matrix game?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman28 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

After the confirmation that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be among the presenters of Game Awarsds 2021, the number of stars who will take part in the ceremony is increasing. AND Geoff Keighley further fuels the expectations of fans by confirming the participation of two great actors.

Keanu Reeves And Carrie Anne-Moss, protagonists of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections at the cinema, they will in fact be present at the Game Awards 2021. For Reeves it is also a return to a prestigious videogame stage after his famous appearance at theE3 2019 aimed at promoting its inclusion of Cyberpunk 2077. Being an event strictly focused on video games, the participation of the two stars may not be at all casual in light of the recent leak relating to the existence of The Matrix Awakens made in Unreal Engine 5.

The mysterious project, described as “an experience in Unreal Engine“, was discovered within the database of the PSN by some dataminers, complete with logo and detailed background image. That Reeves and Anne-Moss have been called to TGA 2021 with the aim of revealing to the world the existence of the possible new game centered on the famous film franchise? To find out the whole truth all that remains is to tune in to the Twitch channel of Everyeye to follow with us the marathon for the Game Awards 2021 from 3 pm on December 9th.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman28 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the choice of boyfriend Leo Robinton

September 7, 2021

Bitcoin proposed by banks as collateral for loans

1 week ago

plot and cast of the film with Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult

October 14, 2021

Post Malone, Katy Perry, and J. Balvin protagonists of the promotional Pokémon cards

October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button