“Any of my films could be the last”

S.ylvester Stallone, during a long interview with William Mullally for Esquire Middle East took a look at his career, explaining that he was starting to see the end of his career.

At my age, any film could be my last bullet – explained the actor of Rocky and Rambo. I try to point it in the right direction and work hard on it. It wasn’t always like that. In the 80s I felt like I had to live forever. This is why I didn’t pay too much attention to my work. I had jobs planned for years to follow. Today they would be called “slots”. The most important thing at the time was to make sure the slots were full.

At that age, I didn’t really focus on my craft as much as I thought. I learned this over time. As you get older, you get better. Get some wisdom. You can slow down physically but what you do becomes more important. Memory, on the other hand, no, forget it! But over time, your emotions become more solemn.

Look at my face. There is a life well lived up there. This comes out in the performances. Facial wrinkles breathe a little more in every word because you have truly lived.

More Clint Eastwood he gets older the more I like to watch his performances. At that age he has more authority. You would never have thought that when he played a cowboy on a caravan, but then he became this very influential father figure. And you listen to what it says.

Moving forward with the interview, the actor who will play King Shark in Suicide Squad (trailer here) revealed that he feels great.

I’m better now than I’ve ever been, if you look closely. I am more relaxed and I can understand how the world works. I don’t waste my opportunities. I’m at a point in my life where I only say what I think. If you want to hire me, fire me, do what you want, I don’t care.

There is a piece of paper on my wall that says something like “Dear Mr. Stallone, I want to congratulate you on your Oscar nominations for Rock. Signed, Charlie Chaplin ”. It was 1977, and at the time only two other people had been nominated for both Best Screenplay and Best Actor: Orson Welles for Fourth Estate and Charlie Chaplin for The Great Dictator.

I’ve never met Charlie Chaplin. I was really stupid at the time. I was young and I thought: “There will be time for that after”. But six months later he died. It’s one of my biggest regrets in life, not having jumped at that opportunity.

When you are between 30 and 40 you think you know everything. You do not know anything. You walk on a set where there are people who have been doing that job for 50 years and it makes you realize how little you really know about what you are doing.

I remember the first time I met Paul Newman, I was truly amazed. I immediately began to listen carefully to what he was saying, because he was an extraordinary actor. If I had met him when he was 20, I would have thought he was just another actor competing with me. It is not the talent that makes the difference, it is the years. On set now, I’ve become something of a father figure for these younger actors. And I like it so much.

